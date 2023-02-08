Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Apply Online, 943 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Direct Link to Apply, Other Details Here

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has issued 4 notifications for SI Assam Police Recruitment and several other posts. Candidates can apply online for Assam Police Recruitment 2023 from the official website of SLRB i.e., slprbassam.in

Candidates aged between 20-24 years can apply for Sub-Inspector and Sub-Officer, candidates aged between 18-25 years can apply For Constables post and candidates aged between 18-40 years can apply for other posts.

As per the Assam Police Recruitment Notification 2023 the application process has commenced from today i.e., 8th February 2023. The last date for Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Online application is 22nd February 2023.

A total of 943 posts have been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam for different posts such as Constable, Sub-Officer, Sub-Inspector, Emergency Rescuer, Safai Karmachari, Tailor and Dresser.

The minimum educational qualification varies for different posts. The candidates applying for Safai Karmachari should have passed class 6th and must have at least 1 year of relevant experience. Whereas for several other posts the minimum educational requirement for candidates is HSLC.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notification released by SLRB for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2023, Assam Police Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 and other recruitments. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

Assam Police Vacancy 2023

The Assam Police Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Overview

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam Posts Name Safai Karmachari, Constable, Sub-Inspector, Sub-Officer, Emergency Rescuer, Tailor and Dresser. Total Vacancies 943 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 8th February 2023 Selection process Written Examination, Physical and Medical Test

Assam Police Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Assam Police Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 943 vacancies announced under Assam Police Notification 2023. Download the official notification of Assam Police Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Assam Police Safai Karmachari Official Notification Download PDF Assam Police Tailor & Dresser Official Notification Download PDF Assam Police Constable & SO Official Notification Download PDF Assam Police APRO SI Official Notification Download PDF

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Assam Police 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Assam Police 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Dates

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced 8th February 2023 Online Application Begins 8th February 2023 Last Date to Apply 22nd February 2023

Assam Police 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the Assam Police application form from the official website. The link to apply for Assam Police is available on the official website of SLRB. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Assam Police 2023. There is no application fee for candidates applying for Assam Police Recruitment 2023.

Assam Police Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 943 vacancies are available under Assam Police Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for Assam Police Recruitment is tabulated below.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Safai Karamachari Post Name (Department Wise) Number of Posts Assam Police 483 DGCD & CGHG 57 FES 13 Prison Department 6 Forest Department 28 Total Posts 587







Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Other Posts Post Name Number of Posts Constable (APRO) 293 Sub Inspector (APRO) 16 Sub-Officer (FES) 01 Emergency Rescuer (FES) 39 Tailor (DGCD & CGHG) 04 Dresser (DGCD & CGHG) 03 Total Posts 356

Assam Police 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for Assam Police Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Assam Police Age Limit:

Assam Police Educational Qualification:

The minimum educational qualification varies for different posts. The candidates applying for Safai Karamchari should have passed class 6th and must have at least 1 year of relevant experience. Whereas for several other posts the minimum educational requirement for candidates is HSLC. Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria from the official notification issued by SLRB on its official website i.e., slprbassam.in

Candidates can check the detailed educational qualification and required physical standards from the official website of SLRB i.e., slprbassam.in Applicants not meeting the essential physical standards will not be eligible to move forward in the further selection process.