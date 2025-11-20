Assam Police Recruitment 2025: 4000 Vacancies Announced by CM Sarma — Apply Soon

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: If you are preparing for Police/Paramilitary jobs then there is good news for you. Yes, the Assam government is all set to launch the recruitment drive for 4,000 new police jobs across the state. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed about this opportunity on social media platform X.
The concerned government authority will soon release the detailed recruitment drive including selection process, eligibility and educational qualification, application process and other on its official website.
Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the crucial information on the social media platform X saying,” "4,000 new @assampolice jobs coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth. Our future recruits are ready to serve with 'Pride and Honour'."
“Swagat nahi karoge humara?” 😎👮♂️🔥— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2025
4,000 new @assampolice jobs coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth.
Our future recruits are ready to serve with 'Pride and Honour'. pic.twitter.com/rzD2o1FABQ
It is expected that the state authority and concerned agency will soon release the detailed recruitment process and post wise vacancies in detail.
Candidates preparing for the various state police and paramilitary jobs are advised to maintain their pace of preparation including study as well as physical efficiency and endurance test. It is expected that the selection process will be based on written examination/PET/PST/Document Verification followed by Medical Test.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation