Assam Police Recruitment 2025: 4000 Vacancies Announced by CM Sarma — Apply Soon

Assam Police Recruitment 2025: If you are preparing for Police/Paramilitary jobs then there is good news for you. Yes, the Assam government is all set to launch the recruitment drive for 4,000 new police jobs across the state. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed about this opportunity on social media platform X.

The concerned government authority will soon release the detailed recruitment drive including selection process, eligibility and educational qualification, application process and other on its official website.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the crucial information on the social media platform X saying,” "4,000 new @assampolice jobs coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth. Our future recruits are ready to serve with 'Pride and Honour'."