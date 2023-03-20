Assam Police SI Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download SLPRB Call Letter for Forester and Other Posts Here

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2023 has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board. Get Direct Link to Download Assam Police Sub Inspector Call Letter Here.

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2023: Assam Police (State Level Police Recruitment Board) has released the admit card of the combined written test for the post of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor, Forester, Sub Inspector of Police (AB), Sub Inspector of Police (Communication), Sub Inspector of Police (UB). Candidates can download SLPRB SI Admit Card by visiting the official website. After downloading SlPRB Admit Card, candidates will have to appear for their written test at the venue mentioned in the admit card.

Assam Police SI Admit Card Download Link

Assam Police CWT will be held on 02 April 2023 from 10 AM to 12 PM. The candidates can also download Assam Police Admit Card through the provided link in the table below:

Assam Police SI Admit Card Download Here

How to Download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can download the admit card from the official website by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of SLPRB i.e. slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on ‘DOWNLOADING OF ADMIT CARD FOR WRITTEN TEST’ given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your ‘Application Number’, ‘Candidate`s Name and ‘Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY)’

Step 4: Download Assam Police Sub Inspector Hall Ticket

Assam Police SI Exam Centres:

SLPRB is conducting the exam at 11 centres:

Lakhimpur Karbi Anglong Darrang Dibrugarh Kamrup (M) Sonitpur Jorhat Kamprup Cacher Nalbari Korkrajhar

The Combined Written Test (CWT-2023) is being conducted for recruitment of 4 posts of Platoon Commander under DGCD & CGHG, Assam, 32 posts of Assistant Jailor under Prison Department, 264 posts of Forester Grade-I under Forest Department, Assam, 42 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions, 16 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO, 17 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB) in Assam Police and 5 posts of Sub Inspector of Police (UB), backlog vacancies for Hills Tribe category in Assam Police.