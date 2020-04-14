Assam PSC AE Exam 2020 Postponed, Download APSC AE Exam Notice @apsc.nic.in

Assam PSC AE Exam 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Objective Type Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department. APSC AE Exam was scheduled to be held on 19 April 2020. Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic and nation-wide lockdown , Assam PSC has decided to post postponed the Assistant Engineer Exam 2020.

Assam PSC will announce the AE New Exam date, later on, on the official website of Assam PSC i.e. www.apsc.nic.in.

As per the notice issued by Assam PSC, “In continuation of this office notification no.236PSC/E-9/2016-17 dated Guwahati the 4 th March, 2020, it is for information of all concerned that the Multiple Choice Objective Type Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) under PHE Deptt. (vide advt no.14/2018) tentatively scheduled to be held on 19.04.2020 is hereby postponed due to corona virus pandemic”.

Assam PSC had invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer in the month of December 2019. A total of 33 vacancies were notified out of which 11 were for Civil, 7 were for Mechanical and 3 each for Electrical and Chemical engineers.

Shortlisted candidates in the exam shall be called for interview round. Finally selected candidates will be paid Rs. 30,000/- 110000/- (PB-4) with Grade pay of Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as Admissible.

APSC AE Exam 2020 Postponed Notice