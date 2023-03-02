APSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Release Date OUT For Combined Competitive Exam: Check Download Date & Others

Assam PSC has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card Update for Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

Assam PSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card Update for Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Combined Competitive Prelims Examination-2022 on 26 March 2023. The Admit Card for above exam will be available on the official website on 06 March 2023.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Combined Competitive Examination-2022 can download the Assam PSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Update available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

The details notice regarding the Assam PSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will upload the Admit Card downloading link on 06 March 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing the essential login credentials to the link on the official website.

The Commission will be conducting the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination on 26 March 2023 in two sittings. Exam for Paper I for General Studies-I will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M whereas exam for Paper II will be conducted from 02.00 to 04.00 P.M.

Commission will release the list of roll number of candidates shortlisted for Combined Competitive Preliminary exam on 04 March 2023.

Assam PSC Combined Competitive Recruitment Exam 2023: Details

Event Details Exam Name Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination-22 Advt No 26/2022 Total Posts 913 Admit Card Releasing Date 06 March 2023 Preliminary Examination 26 March 2023 Paper I-General Studies-I 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M Paper II-General Studies-II 02.00 to 04.00 P.M.

You can download the Assam PSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Assam PSC CCE Admit Card 2023 Update