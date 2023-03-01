Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Update

Assam PSC has released short notice regarding the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released short notice regarding the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination notice on its official website. Commission is all set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination-2022 on 26 March 2022 across the state.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Competitive Examination-2022 can download the details update regarding the Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023 available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

The Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023 notice PDF is available below and you can download the same directly through the link.

Direct Link To Download: Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023

According to the short notice released, the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination-2022 will be conducted on 26 March 2023 at 31 District Headquarters of the state including Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Haflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimganr, Kokrajhar Majuili,Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Silvsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

The Commission will upload the status of applications and e-Admission Certificate on its official website shortly on its official website.

Assam PSC Combined Competitive Recruitment Exam 2023: Details

Event Details Exam Name Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination-22 Advt No 26/2022 Total Posts 913 Selection Process Preliminary Examination Objective Type Main Examination Written Subjective Interview



Candidates can download their Admit Card for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination after providing their login credentials from the official website.

Candidates will have to carry their Admit Card along with any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN Card/Driving License/Passport/Voter ID Card/Aadhar Card/ID Card issued by the concerned agency.



How To Download: Assam PSC CCE Prelims Exam Date 2023