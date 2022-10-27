Assam PSC Principal Interview Admit Card 2022 To Release On Nov 01, Download Interview Schedule

Assam PSC has released the Interview Schedule/Admit Card Update for the post of Principal on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

Assam PSC Principal Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Schedule/Admit Card Update for the post of Principal on its official website. APSC will be conducting the interview for the post of Principal, Kokrajhar Govt. College on 05 November 2022.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round for the post of Principal can download the Assam PSC Principal Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Commission has also uploaded the document verification schedule for the the post of Principal, Kokrajhar Govt. College, Kokrajhar under the Higher Education Department, Assam on its official website.

You can download the Assam PSC Principal Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update directly through the link given below.

Link To download: Assam PSC Principal Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Principal on 05 November 2022. Document verification will be held on the same day from 09.00 A.M. whereas Interview will be conducted on 10.30 A.M.

Commission will upload the Admit Card for the interview round for the above post on 01 November 2022 on its official website.

Process To Download: Assam PSC Principal Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update