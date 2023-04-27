Assam Rifle Admit Card 2023 OUT at assamrifles.gov.in: Recruitment Rally From 20 May

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2023: Office of the Director General Assam Rifle uploaded admit card for the post of Group B and C posts under Technical and Tradesman. The admit card is released for Physical Standard Test(PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT) and Written Test. All the test will be conducted simultaneously. The link to download Assam Rifle Technical Admit Card is available on the official website of Assam Rifle i.e. assamrifles.gov.in.
|Assam Rifle Technical/Tradesman Admit Card
|Download Here
Assam Rifle Exam Date 2023
According to the official notice, Assam Rifle Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 are scheduled to be held from May 20, 2023, onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies. The candidates can check venues in the table below:
|State
|Centres
|Trades
|Nagaland
|ARTC & S, Sukhovi
|
Ministerial:- Clerk and Personal Assistant.
Tradesmen:- Cook
|Assam
|39 AR Masimpur
|
Tradesmen:- Washerman, Barber and Male Safai.
Comn:- Operator Radio and Line (ORL), Lineman Field, Electrical Fitter Signal (EFS) and Radio Mechanic (RM).
Med:- Female Safai.
|Meghalaya
|HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong
|
Religious Teacher
EME:- Electrician Mechanic Vehicle (EMV).
Med:- Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, Laboratory
Enqr:- Bridge & Road, Surveyor, Electrician, Plumber
Assam Rifles Admit Card Overview
Assam Rifles is conducting Physical Tests for the post of Technical and Tradesman. The candidates can check the details regarding the same in the table below:
|
Exam Body
|
Office of the Director General Assam Rifle
|
Post name
|
Technical and Tradesman
|
Total Vacancy
|
616
|
Type
|
Admit Card
|
Application Dates
|
Feb 17 to March 19, 2023
|
Rally date
|
20 May onwards
|
Admit Card Date
|
April 27, 2023
|
Website
|
www.assamrifles.gov.in
Assam Rifle Admit Card: Check Steps to Download Assam Recruitment Rally Call Letter
The candidates can check the steps to download the admi card from the official website in this article:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Rifle
Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a admit card link.
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Enter your Registration Id or Roll number and Date of Birth
Step 5: Download Assam Rifles Tradesman Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of it.
Things to Carry at Exam Centre
All candidates need to carry the following documents (both original and photocopy duly self attested) and CALL LETTER in original while reporting to the Presiding Officer of respective centres:
- Educational Certificate and Mark Sheets.
- Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC).
- Caste/reservation Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as applicable.
- Latest Character Certificate issued by Police Authority.
- 10 copies of recent passport size photographs.
- Photo lD proof ie AADHAAR Card/Pan CardA/voter lD Card/Driving License etc.
- Original copy of sys generated online application for PST & PET.
- Typing /Short Hand /lTl /Diploma/Degree/Experience Certificate etc as applicable for Technical and Tradesman Rally only.
- Discharge Certificate in case of Ex-servicemen for Technical and Tradesman Rally
only.
- No Objection Certificate (NOC) for departmentat candidates duly singed by appropriate authority for Technical and Tradesman Rally only. (l) Sports cert in prescribed format for sportsperson rally only.
