Assam Rifle Admit Card 2023 OUT at assamrifles.gov.in: Recruitment Rally From 20 May

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2023 has been released at assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifle Admit Card 2023: Office of the Director General Assam Rifle uploaded admit card for the post of Group B and C posts under Technical and Tradesman. The admit card is released for Physical Standard Test(PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT) and Written Test. All the test will be conducted simultaneously. The link to download Assam Rifle Technical Admit Card is available on the official website of Assam Rifle i.e. assamrifles.gov.in.

Assam Rifle Technical/Tradesman Admit Card Download Here

Assam Rifle Exam Date 2023

According to the official notice, Assam Rifle Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 are scheduled to be held from May 20, 2023, onwards for enrolment into Group B and C posts against 616 vacancies. The candidates can check venues in the table below:

State Centres Trades Nagaland ARTC & S, Sukhovi Ministerial:- Clerk and Personal Assistant. Tradesmen:- Cook Assam 39 AR Masimpur Tradesmen:- Washerman, Barber and Male Safai. Comn:- Operator Radio and Line (ORL), Lineman Field, Electrical Fitter Signal (EFS) and Radio Mechanic (RM). Med:- Female Safai. Meghalaya HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong Religious Teacher EME:- Electrician Mechanic Vehicle (EMV). Med:- Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, Laboratory

Assistant, Veterinary Field Assistant and X-Ray. Enqr:- Bridge & Road, Surveyor, Electrician, Plumber

and Draughtsman.

Assam Rifles Admit Card Overview

Assam Rifles is conducting Physical Tests for the post of Technical and Tradesman. The candidates can check the details regarding the same in the table below:

Exam Body Office of the Director General Assam Rifle Post name Technical and Tradesman Total Vacancy 616 Type Admit Card Application Dates Feb 17 to March 19, 2023 Rally date 20 May onwards Admit Card Date April 27, 2023 Website www.assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifle Admit Card: Check Steps to Download Assam Recruitment Rally Call Letter

The candidates can check the steps to download the admi card from the official website in this article:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Rifle

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a admit card link.

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter your Registration Id or Roll number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download Assam Rifles Tradesman Admit Card 2023 and take a printout of it.

Things to Carry at Exam Centre

All candidates need to carry the following documents (both original and photocopy duly self attested) and CALL LETTER in original while reporting to the Presiding Officer of respective centres: