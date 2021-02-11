Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 Out: Download SAD Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA) Call Letter @recruitmentsad.in

Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 Download: Assam Secretariat Administration, Govt of Assam has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA). Candidates can download Assam Secretariat JAA Admit Card from the official website recruitmentsad.in.

Assam Secretariat Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Assam Secretariat Admit Card Download Link



How to Download Assam Secretariat Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - recruitmentsad.in Click on the link 'Click Here' given against 'Downloading the Admit Card for Jr. Administrative Assistant' It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your 'Mobile' and 'Acknowledgement Number' Click on 'Submit' Button Download Secretariat Admit Card 2021

Also, the list of candidates who have been found eligible to appear for the Written Test will be uploaded in the website . The list will be prepared on the basis of the information provided in the Application Form.

The candidates are required to bring their Assam Secretariat Admit Card in the examination centre along with valid identification proof (Driving License/Voter Id/Aadhar Card/PAN card/Passport/any other Government recognized photo identification).

Assam Secretariat Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2021 (Sunday)in all the District Head Quarters of Assam from 10.00 AM to 01.30 PM.

Assam Secretariat Exam Pattern

There will objective-type questions on:

Subject Marks Time General English including General Knowledge and Quantitative Aptitude 150 3 hours and 30 minutes Knowledge of Computer (Theory) 50 Language Skills Test in Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Alternative English 50

The candidates who will be qualified in the written test will appear for Computer Practical Test and Precis Writing test to be held centrally in Guwahati. Total marks for the Computer (Practical) Test will be 50 Marks and Precis Writing Test will be 50 Marks.

A total of 170 vacancies are available vacancies in the cadre of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat (now Janata Bhawan) under Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service Rules, 1963 [as amended) in the scale of pay of PB-2Rs. 14,000- 49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8700 p.m.

Assam Secretariat Exam and Admit Card Notice