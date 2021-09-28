Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 6296 Vacancies for TGT and Assamese language teacher, Apply Online from 30 Sept

Assam Teacher Recruitment 2021: The candidates who are willing to become a Teacher have a great chance in Elementary Education in the State of Assam. The Assam Government is going to hire around 6000+ vacancies for the post of Graduate Teacher (Science, Hindi & Arts) and Assamese Language Teacher in the State. The candidates who have passed Assam TET or going to appear in the Assam TET to be conducted in the month of October 2021 can apply to the Assam Teacher Latest Government Job.

A total of 6296 Vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding certain qualifications and experience can submit their applications through the online mode. The application process for the above posts will start from 30 September 2021 onwards. The candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 October 2021 till 12:00 Midnight.

The selected candidates will be appointed as Graduate Teacher (Arts), Graduate Teachers (Science), Graduate Teacher (Hindi) and Assamese Language Teacher in Provincialised High/Higher Secondary Schools in Assam in the Graduate Scale of Pay of Rs 14,000/- to Rs 60,500/- and Grade Pay Rs 8,700/- PM.

The candidates can submit applications through the online mode. After the submission of the online application form, the candidates can take a printout of the application form and submit it along with the attested photocopies of the documents such as mark-sheets and certificates in support of educational qualification, caste, disability, TET, B.Ed and co-curricular activities at the time of documentation before the district selection committee.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 October 2021

Assam Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Teacher (Arts) - 3326 Posts

Graduate Teacher (Science) - 1512 Posts

Graduate Teacher (Hindi) - 1272 Posts

Assamese Language Teacher - 186 Posts

Assam Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - minimum 18 to maximum 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Assam Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria