Assam TET Notification 2023: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Department of Elementary Education, Assam has announced the Assam TET Special 6th Schedule Exam 2023. Candidates can apply online from the Assam TET 2023 official website i.e., ssa.assam.gov.in For more information on how to apply for the Assam TET 2023 candidates can refer to the article below.

The application process for Assam TET Recruitment 2023 will start from March 5, 2023 and the last date to apply is March 25, 2023. The Assam TET Admit Card 2023 will be available on April 15, 2023 and the Assam TET Examination 2023 is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023.

The candidates who qualify the Assam TET Examination will be eligible to participate in the process of recruitment for the elementary teachers posts in the schools located in the 6th Schedule areas.

We have shared a step-by-step process to apply for the Assam TET 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Assam TET 2023 short Notification from the direct link given in the article below.

Assam TET Recruitment 2023

Under the Assam TET Recruitment 2023, the applications have been invited for the Assam TET Special 6th Schedule Exam. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Assam TET 2023 Recruitment Authority Department of Elementary Education, Assam Posts Name Elementary Teacher Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 5, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 25, 2023 Selection process Examination and Document Verification

Assam TET Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Assam TET 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Assam TET 2023. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download: Assam TET Notification PDF 2023

Assam TET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Assam TET 2023 important dates from the table given below. The dates have been announced along with the Assam TET Notification 2023.

Assam TET 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 5, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 25, 2023 Date of Examination To be announced

Assam TET 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Assam TET in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below once the application process begins.

Assam TET 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

Assam TET 2023 Details

The vacancy details for the Assam TET have been tabulated below.

Assam TET 2023 Vacancy

Post Number of Vacancies Elementary Teacher Qualifying Based

Assam TET 2023 Eligibility

The Assam TET 2023 Eligibility Criteria will be released by the company on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Assam TET 2023 Eligibility.

Assam TET 2023 Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for Assam TET 2023 has not been specified in the short notification. Candidates applying for the Assam TET 6th Schedule Exam must not be aged more than 21 years age limit varies for different posts and age relaxation will be applicable as per the government norms. The age relaxation is provided in the notification annexure of the Assam TET Notification 2023.

Assam TET 2023 Educational Qualification:

The eligibility criteria for Assam TET 2023 are as follows:

For the position of Lower Primary teacher, candidates must meet one of the following education qualifications:

Hold a Senior Secondary degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.E1.Ed), or a 2-year Diploma in Education, or a Graduation degree with a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education, or a Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from any NCTE recognized institute.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age.

For the position of Upper Primary teacher, candidates must meet one of the following education qualifications:

Hold a Graduation degree and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Hold at least 50% marks in Graduation or Post Graduation and a B.Ed. degree.

Hold a Senior Secondary degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed), or a 4-year BA/B.Ed or B.Sc/B.Ed.

Hold a Graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a 1-year B.Ed. degree.

The application process for Assam TET Special 6th Schedule Exam 2023 will start from March 5, 2023 and the last date to apply for the Assam TET 2023 for the Assistant Manager Posts is March 25, 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.