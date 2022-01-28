Assam TET Re Evaluation Result 2021 out

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Assam TET Result 2021 Released Today on January 28, 2022. Candidates of the SSA Assam TET 2021 Paper I & II can check their SEBA Assam TET Scorecard, Revised Score of LP and UP TET here.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 19:19 IST
Assam TET Result 2021: The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has released the Assam TET Result 2021 on January 28, 2022 again. Candidates can check the Re-Evaluation result for Lower Primary and Upper Primary TET and the revised scorecards. The Assam TET 2021 Exam was held on 31st October 2021 and the Assam TET Result 2021 was earlier released on 15th December 2021 for all candidates. Candidates can check their result and scores with their username and password after clicking on the link provided below that will take the candidates to the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam.

Exam Name

Assam Teacher Eligibility Test

Organization

Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam

Exam Type

Teacher Eligibility Test

Exam Mode

Offline

Exam Date

31st October 2021

Result Date

15th December 2021

Re-Evaluation Result Date

28th January 2022

How to Check Assam TET Re-Evaluation Result 2021?

Candidates can refer to the steps below to check and download the Assam TET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam or Sarbha Siksha Abhuyan Mission, Assam @ ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Information & Services’ tab available on the home page and click on ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’.

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Username, and Password to log in.

Step 4: Download the scorecards and take a printout for future references.

