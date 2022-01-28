Assam TET Re Evaluation Result 2021 out

Assam TET Result 2021 Released Today on January 28, 2022. Candidates of the SSA Assam TET 2021 Paper I & II can check their SEBA Assam TET Scorecard, Revised Score of LP and UP TET here.

Assam TET Result 2021: The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has released the Assam TET Result 2021 on January 28, 2022 again. Candidates can check the Re-Evaluation result for Lower Primary and Upper Primary TET and the revised scorecards. The Assam TET 2021 Exam was held on 31st October 2021 and the Assam TET Result 2021 was earlier released on 15th December 2021 for all candidates. Candidates can check their result and scores with their username and password after clicking on the link provided below that will take the candidates to the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam.

Exam Name Assam Teacher Eligibility Test Organization Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission, Assam Exam Type Teacher Eligibility Test Exam Mode Offline Exam Date 31st October 2021 Result Date 15th December 2021 Re-Evaluation Result Date 28th January 2022

How to Check Assam TET Re-Evaluation Result 2021?

Candidates can refer to the steps below to check and download the Assam TET Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Elementary Education, Government of Assam or Sarbha Siksha Abhuyan Mission, Assam @ ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Information & Services’ tab available on the home page and click on ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’.

Step 3: Enter Application Number, Username, and Password to log in.

Step 4: Download the scorecards and take a printout for future references.

Assam TET Re Evaluation Result 2021