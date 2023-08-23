AU Results 2023 OUT: B.Arch., M.Sc. 1st, 4th and 6th sem Result Download Link at www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

AU Result 2023: Andhra University (AU) declared the results for B.Arch., B.Tech, M.Sc. 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th sem, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Andhra University Result 2023
AU Result 2023: Andhra University (AU) has recently declared the result for  B.Arch., B.Tech, M.Sc. 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th sem, and other exams. AU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

 

Andhra University (AU), is located in  Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1926 by the Madras Act of 1926. The University Presently is offering 313 Courses in Arts, Commerce, Management, Science & Technology, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy and Education. The University has five constituent colleges and four AU Campuses. There are 365 affiliated colleges in five districts of Andhra Pradesh.AU offers courses in various departments like College of Arts and Commerce, College of Engineering, College of Law, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Science and Technology, School of Distance Education.

AU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Andhra University (AU) released the results for various courses like B.Arch., B.Tech, M.Sc. 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Steps to Check AU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Andhra University results 2023.

 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select the stream from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Select your course from the given list and click on “Show”.

Step 6: Enter the Registration Number and Security Code

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

AU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Andhra University (AU), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Tech/B.Tech+M.Tech Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations

23-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech/B.Tech+M.Tech Fourth Semester(2-2) Supplementary(319 And Below) Examinations

23-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Arch Sixth Semester(3-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations

23-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Psychology First Semester (1-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations

23-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Arch Eighth Semester(4-2) Regular Examinations

22-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Zoology Fourth Semester(2-2) Revaluation

22-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Marine Biology And Fisheries Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations

22-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Marine Biotechnology Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations

22-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Coastal Aquaculture And Marine Biotechnology Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations

22-Aug-2023

Click here

M.Sc Applied Mathematics Fourth Semester(2-2) Revaluation

21-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Tech,Btech+Mtech First Semester (1-1) Revaluation

21-Aug-2023

Click here

FAQ

Is AU Result 2023 Declared for B.Tech. 4th semester?

Yes, AU has released the results of B.Tech 4th semester on its official website. The AU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my AU result 2023 for M.Sc. (Zoology) IV Sem?

The AU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check AU results on this page.

Is AU recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, AU is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

