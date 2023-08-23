AU Results 2023 OUT: B.Arch., M.Sc. 1st, 4th and 6th sem Result Download Link at www.andhrauniversity.edu.in

AU Result 2023: Andhra University (AU) has recently declared the result for B.Arch., B.Tech, M.Sc. 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th sem, and other exams. AU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- www.andhrauniversity.edu.in
Andhra University (AU), is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1926 by the Madras Act of 1926. The University Presently is offering 313 Courses in Arts, Commerce, Management, Science & Technology, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy and Education. The University has five constituent colleges and four AU Campuses. There are 365 affiliated colleges in five districts of Andhra Pradesh.AU offers courses in various departments like College of Arts and Commerce, College of Engineering, College of Law, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Science and Technology, School of Distance Education.
AU Results 2023
As per the latest update, Andhra University (AU) released the results for various courses like B.Arch., B.Tech, M.Sc. 1st, 4th, 6th and 8th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- www.andhrauniversity.edu.in
Steps to Check AU Results 2023
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Andhra University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - www.andhrauniversity.edu.in
Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.
Step 4: Select the stream from the list and click on it.
Step 5: Select your course from the given list and click on “Show”.
Step 6: Enter the Registration Number and Security Code
Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference
AU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links
Check here the direct link for Andhra University (AU), Result 2023 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B.Tech/B.Tech+M.Tech Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations
|
23-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech/B.Tech+M.Tech Fourth Semester(2-2) Supplementary(319 And Below) Examinations
|
23-Aug-2023
|
B.Arch Sixth Semester(3-2) Regular And Supplementary Examinations
|
23-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Psychology First Semester (1-1) Regular And Supplementary Examinations
|
23-Aug-2023
|
B.Arch Eighth Semester(4-2) Regular Examinations
|
22-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Zoology Fourth Semester(2-2) Revaluation
|
22-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Marine Biology And Fisheries Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations
|
22-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Marine Biotechnology Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations
|
22-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Coastal Aquaculture And Marine Biotechnology Fourth Semester(2-2) Regular Examinations
|
22-Aug-2023
|
M.Sc Applied Mathematics Fourth Semester(2-2) Revaluation
|
21-Aug-2023
|
B.Tech,Btech+Mtech First Semester (1-1) Revaluation
|
21-Aug-2023