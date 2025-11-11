Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2700 Posts - Apply Online Begins at bankofbaroda.in

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
By Mohd Salman
Nov 11, 2025, 18:04 IST

BoB Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has released 2700 Apprentice vacancies. Candidates who have completed graduation and are between age group of 20 and 28 years can apply online between November 11 and December 1, 2025. Selected candidates will undergo 12 months of on-the-job training with a ₹15,000 monthly stipend. 

BoB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification pdf. The BoB Apprenticeship Notification PDF contains the detailed information of eligible criteria, selection process, duration of apprenticeship, etc.
Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must have completed a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 20 and 28 years.

The Bank of Baroda has released a notification pdf at bankofbaroda.in for Apprenticeship Recruitment for 2700 vacancies. The online application procedure started on November 11, 2025 and the last date to apply online is December 1, 2025. The Shortlisted candidates will be provided 12 months of On-the Job Training

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of the BoB Apprenticeship 2025 must read the official notification. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BoB Apprenticeship Notification 2025.

The Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bankofbaroda.in. The online application procedure for 2700 vacancies started on November 11, 2025. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Organization

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

Post Name

Apprentice

Vacancies

2,700

Duration of Apprenticeship

12 Months

Application Start Date

November 11, 2025

Last Date to Apply

December 1, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation

Age Limit

20-28 years (relaxation as per norms)

Stipend 

Rs 15000 per Month

Official Website

bankofbaroda.in

Eligibility Criteria of Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda apprenticeship recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Registration
Candidates Registered on NAPS and/or NATS portal are eligible to apply
Educational Qualification
Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualifications recognised by the Central Government.
Age limit
Min: 20 years
Max: 28 years

BoB Apprenticeship Vacancy Distribution

Bank of Baroda has released the notification for 2700 apprentices, which are distributed across various states. Check the table below for BoB Apprenticeship Vacancy distribution

State/UT

No. of Seats

Andhra Pradesh

38

Assam

21

Bihar

47

Chandigarh (UT)

12

Chhattisgarh

48

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT)

5

Delhi (UT)

119

Goa

10

Gujarat

400

Haryana

36

Jammu and Kashmir

5

Jharkhand

15

Karnataka

440

Kerala

52

Madhya Pradesh

56

Maharashtra

297

Manipur

2

Mizoram

5

ODISHA

29

Puducherry (UT)

6

Punjab

96

Rajasthan

215

Tamil Nadu

159

Telangana

154

Uttar Pradesh

307

Uttarakhand

22

West Bengal

104

Total

2700

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

