Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2700 Posts - Apply Online Begins at bankofbaroda.in

BoB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification pdf. The BoB Apprenticeship Notification PDF contains the detailed information of eligible criteria, selection process, duration of apprenticeship, etc.
Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 must have completed a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 20 and 28 years.
The Bank of Baroda has released a notification pdf at bankofbaroda.in for Apprenticeship Recruitment for 2700 vacancies. The online application procedure started on November 11, 2025 and the last date to apply online is December 1, 2025. The Shortlisted candidates will be provided 12 months of On-the Job Training
BoB Apprenticeship Notification PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of the BoB Apprenticeship 2025 must read the official notification. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BoB Apprenticeship Notification 2025.
BoB Apprenticeship Notification 2025
BoB Apprentice Notification 2025: Overview
Feature
Details
Organization
Bank of Baroda (BOB)
Post Name
Apprentice
Vacancies
2,700
Duration of Apprenticeship
12 Months
Application Start Date
November 11, 2025
Last Date to Apply
December 1, 2025
Eligibility
Graduation
Age Limit
20-28 years (relaxation as per norms)
Stipend
Rs 15000 per Month
Official Website
bankofbaroda.in
Eligibility Criteria of Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025
Candidates interested in applying for Bank of Baroda apprenticeship recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Registration
Candidates Registered on NAPS and/or NATS portal are eligible to apply
Educational Qualification
Graduation Degree in any Discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualifications recognised by the Central Government.
Age limit
Min: 20 years
Max: 28 years
BoB Apprenticeship Vacancy Distribution
Bank of Baroda has released the notification for 2700 apprentices, which are distributed across various states. Check the table below for BoB Apprenticeship Vacancy distribution
State/UT
No. of Seats
Andhra Pradesh
38
Assam
21
Bihar
47
Chandigarh (UT)
12
Chhattisgarh
48
Dadra and Nagar Haveli (UT)
5
Delhi (UT)
119
Goa
10
Gujarat
400
Haryana
36
Jammu and Kashmir
5
Jharkhand
15
Karnataka
440
Kerala
52
Madhya Pradesh
56
Maharashtra
297
Manipur
2
Mizoram
5
ODISHA
29
Puducherry (UT)
6
Punjab
96
Rajasthan
215
Tamil Nadu
159
Telangana
154
Uttar Pradesh
307
Uttarakhand
22
West Bengal
104
Total
2700
