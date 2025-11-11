Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 2700 Posts - Apply Online Begins at bankofbaroda.in

BoB Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 notification pdf. The BoB Apprenticeship Notification PDF contains the detailed information of eligible criteria, selection process, duration of apprenticeship, etc.

BoB Apprenticeship Notification PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of the BoB Apprenticeship 2025 must read the official notification. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BoB Apprenticeship Notification 2025. BoB Apprenticeship Notification 2025 PDF Download BoB Apprentice Notification 2025: Overview The Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bankofbaroda.in. The online application procedure for 2700 vacancies started on November 11, 2025. Check the table below for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Organization Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 2,700 Duration of Apprenticeship 12 Months Application Start Date November 11, 2025 Last Date to Apply December 1, 2025 Eligibility Graduation Age Limit 20-28 years (relaxation as per norms) Stipend Rs 15000 per Month Official Website bankofbaroda.in