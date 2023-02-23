Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023 for 500 Acquisition Officer (AO) Posts Across India

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda is filling 500 vacancies for Acquisition Officers. Check the Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Acquisition Officer (AO). The bank is filling around 500 vacancies for the said posts across India. The candidates can apply online for BOB AO Recruitment 2023 through the official website of the bank. The Bank of Baroda AO Application Window will be closed on 14 March 2023.

The candidates can check the BOB AO Notification and Online Application Link given below in this article. They must go through the notification link before applying for the post.

Bank of Baroda AO Overview 2023

Recruitment Organization Bank of Baroda (BOB) Post Name Acquisition Officer (AO) Vacancies 500 Bank of Baroda AO Application Last Date 14 March 2023 Application Mode Online Selection Process Online test, psychometric test etc. Official Website bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda AO Notification and Online Application Link

Bank of Baroda published the notification and online application link on the official website. The candidates can check the details in the notification and online application link.

BOB AO Notification PDF Link Click Here BOB AO Online Application Link Click Here

Bank of Baroda AO Vacancy Details

According to the official website, BOB has a total of 500 vacancies. The candidates can check the state-wise vacancies through the table below:

City Vacancies Ahmedabad 25 Allahabad 9 Anand 8 Bareilly 9 Bengaluru 25 Bhopal 15 Chandigarh 8 Chennai 25 Coimbatore 15 Delhi 25 Ernakulam 16 Guwahati 8 Hyderabad 25 Indore 15 Jaipur 10 Jalandhar 8 Jodhpur 9 Kanpur 16 Kolkata 25 Lucknow 19 Ludhiana 9 Mangaluru 8 Mumbai 25 Nagpur 15 Nashik 13 Patna 15 Pune 17 Rajkot 13 Surat 25 Udaipur 8 Vadodara 15 Varanasi 9 Visakhapatnam 13 Total 500

Bank of Baroda AO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India/ Government bodies/ AICTE.

Experience:

1 year of experience with Public Banks/ Private Banks/ Foreign Banks/ Broking Firms/ Security Firms/ Asset Management Companies. Proficiency/knowledge in the local language/ area/ market/ clients is desirable.

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Bank of Baroda AO Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to Apply for BOB AO Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can check the apply online for BOB AO by following the steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Now' given under 'Recruitment of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on Contract Basis.'

Step 3: Name of Post, Location, Name, Mobile and Email

Step 4: Submit Application Form

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form