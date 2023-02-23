JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023 for 500 Acquisition Officer (AO) Posts Across India

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda is filling 500 vacancies for Acquisition Officers. Check the Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023
Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2023: Bank of Baroda has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Acquisition Officer (AO). The bank is filling around 500 vacancies for the said posts across India. The candidates can apply online for BOB AO Recruitment 2023 through the official website of the bank. The Bank of Baroda AO Application Window will be closed on 14 March 2023.

The candidates can check the BOB AO Notification and Online Application Link given below in this article. They must go through the notification link before applying for the post.

Bank of Baroda AO Overview 2023

Recruitment Organization

Bank of Baroda (BOB)

Post Name

Acquisition Officer (AO)

Vacancies

500

Bank of Baroda AO Application Last Date

14 March 2023

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Online test, psychometric test etc.

Official Website

bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda AO Notification and Online Application Link

Bank of Baroda published the notification and online application link on the official website. The candidates can check the details in the notification and online application link.

BOB AO Notification PDF Link Click Here
BOB AO Online Application Link Click Here

Bank of Baroda AO Vacancy Details

According to the official website, BOB has a total of 500 vacancies. The candidates can check the state-wise vacancies through the table below:

City

Vacancies

Ahmedabad

25

Allahabad

9

Anand

8

Bareilly

9

Bengaluru

25

Bhopal

15

Chandigarh

8

Chennai

25

Coimbatore

15

Delhi

25

Ernakulam

16

Guwahati

8

Hyderabad

25

Indore

15

Jaipur

10

Jalandhar

8

Jodhpur

9

Kanpur

16

Kolkata

25

Lucknow

19

Ludhiana

9

Mangaluru

8

Mumbai

25

Nagpur

15

Nashik

13

Patna

15

Pune

17

Rajkot

13

Surat

25

Udaipur

8

Vadodara

15

Varanasi

9

Visakhapatnam

13

Total

500

Bank of Baroda AO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India/ Government bodies/ AICTE.

Experience:

1 year of experience with Public Banks/ Private Banks/ Foreign Banks/ Broking Firms/ Security Firms/ Asset Management Companies. Proficiency/knowledge in the local language/ area/ market/ clients is desirable.

Age Limit:

21 to 28 years

Selection Process for Bank of Baroda AO Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interviews of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to Apply for BOB AO Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can check the apply online for BOB AO by following the steps:

Step 1: Visit the website of the bank

Step 2: Click on 'Apply Now' given under 'Recruitment of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on Contract Basis.'

Step 3: Name of Post, Location, Name, Mobile and Email

Step 4: Submit Application  Form

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next