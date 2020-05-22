Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2020 for Office Assistant and Other Posts

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for the post of Office Assistant, Faculty Member and Attendant at RSETI, Kolhapur and RSETI, Sangli on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit the application by email on or before 30 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 May 2020

Bank of India Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 2 Posts (one at each RSETI)

Faculty Member – 3 Posts (1 for RSETI, Kolhapur and 2 for RSETI, Sangli

Attendant – 1 Post at Sangli RSETI

Salary:

Office Assistant: Rs.15000/- Per Month

Faculty Member – Rs.20000/- Per Mont

Attendant - Rs.8000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant, Faculty Member and Attendant Post

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant – Minimum Graduation with basic knowledge of accounts Ø Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated.

Faculty Member – Graduate and Diploma in vocational courses /guidance preferable.2 years as in-house Faculty or visiting faculty. Shall possess good flair / computing skill / knowledge in Computer etc. Applicant should be resident of district (local) where RSETI is situated.

Attendant – 10th pass. Should be able to read and write Hindi and English. Resident of the district where the RSETI located

Age:

Office Assistant - 18-45 Years

Faculty Member – 25 - 65 Years

Attendant – 18-65 Years

Selection Procedure for Office Assistant, Faculty Member and Attendant Post

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Office Assistant - Written test and Interview

Faculty Member - Written Test, Personal Interview and Teaching Skill Presentation / Demonstration

Attendant - Interview

How to Apply for the Bank of India Jobs 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents by email to ZO.Kolhapur@bankofindia.co.in latest by 30 May 2020.