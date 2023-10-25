Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 Notification For 100 Officer Scale II and III, Apply Online

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 is out for 100 Officer Scale II and III on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: The Bank of Maharashtra has released the recruitment notification for 100 Officer Scale II and III vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 6. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - bankofmaharashtra.in

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an Online Test and Interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2023

Bank of Maharashtra notification for the recruitment of 100 Officer Scale II and II has been released. The application process for the post started on October 5. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bank of Maharashtra Posts Name Officer Scale II and III Total Vacancies 100 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on October 23, 2023 Application Start Date October 23, 2023 Application End Date November 6, 2023 Selection process Online Test Interview

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 100 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Officer Scale II and III Download PDF

What is the Application Fee For the Bank of Maharashtra Officer?

Candidates can fill out the Bank of Maharashtra application form from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The application fee for Bank of Maharashtra is Rs 1180 for candidates belonging to Gen/EWS/OBC, whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to pay Rs 118 as application fees.

Category Application Fee GST Total Gen/EWS/OBC Rs 1000 Rs 180 Rs 1180 SC/ST/PwBD Rs 100 Rs 18 Rs 118

Vacancies For Bank of Maharashtra Officer

A total of 100 vacancies were announced by Bank of Maharashtra for Officer Scale II and III. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Discipline Vacancy Officer Scale II 50 Officer Scale III 50 Total Vacancies 100

What is the Bank of Maharashtra Officer Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's Degree from a University/ Institute with a minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD) marks aggregate in all years/semesters recognized by the Government of India or its Regulatory bodies

Age Limit:

The age limit for candidates applying for Officer Scale II is 25 and 32 years and for candidates applying for Officer Scale III is 25 and 35 years However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories candidates as per govt. Norms.

The cut off date for age will be September 30, 2023.

Service Agreement Bond:

The selected candidates need to sign the agreement with the bank of Rs 2 Lakh or minimum 2 years of service.

Experience:

Officer Scale II

Minimum 3 years’ post-qualification experience as an officer and should be confirmed in service and not on contract in processing of MSME / Mid & Large Corporate proposals in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions. Experience should be in appraisal/assessment of Credit proposals of MSME / Medium / Large Corporations and/or working as a Branch Head.

Officer Scale III

Minimum 5 years’ post-qualification experience as an officer and should be confirmed in service and not on contract in processing of MSME / Mid & Large Corporate proposals in Public / Private / Foreign Banks / Financial Institutions. Experience should be in appraisal/assessment of Credit proposals of MSME / Medium / Large Corporations and/or working as a Branch Head.

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Selection Process

The Bank of Maharashtra 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Online Test Interview Document Verification

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Salary 2023

The monthly salary of the selected candidates for Officer Scale II will range between Rs 48170 and Rs 69810 whereas for the candidates selected for Officer Scale III will range between Rs 63840 and Rs 78230

Steps to Apply for the Bank of Maharashtra Officer

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - bankofmaharashtra.in/current-openings

Step 2: Click on the apply link of officer scale II and III.

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference