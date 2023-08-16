[Latest] BU Result 2023: Check Bankura University Result Link Here at bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com

The BU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise results here

BU Result 2023: Bankura University releases the result of BA, BSc, BE, MA, MCom, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG odd/even semester exams can check their BU result 2023 at bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com. They are required to use their login credentials such as user id and password to download their BU marksheets. The result will likely have details like the student's name, roll number, marks of the student obtained in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks.

Bankura University is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It comprises four campuses at Purandarpur, Puabagan, Mithila and Chhandar in the Bankura district. The University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, Philosophy, Economics, Commerce, Law, Business Administration.

BU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the recent updates, the BU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters:

Undergraduate Semester 1, 3, Physical Education Semester 5, Bengali Semester 5, Political Science and Philosophy Semester 5, Education, English, Santali & Social Work Semester 5.

Check here the direct link for BU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations:

To Check BU Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Check BU Result 2023: Steps to Download Bankura University Semester Result and Marksheet?

Those students who are studying at BU can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download semester, yearly, and final BU 2023 results and marksheets.

BU Result 2023: How to Check BU Semester Result 2023?

Regular students can check their BU odd and even semester results online at the official website of the university. They need to enter their required login credentials to check BU semester-wise results. Go through the steps to know how to check the BU results:

BU Result 2023: How to Check and Download BU Result Marksheet Online

Step 1: Go to the official result website of the university: bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com

Step 2: Login through the candidate’s portal

Step 3: Now, click on the course and semester-wise BU result links given on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details to check BU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Go through the result and download it for future reference

BU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Bankura University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise BU Result direct link (Latest):

Course BU Result Date Result Notification UG Semester 1 August 11, 2023 Click Here PG Semester 4 results for Bengali, English, Education, Philosophy, History, Social Work and Music subjects August 6, 2023 Click Here UG Semester 3 August 3, 2023 Click Here PG Semester 4 results for Mathematics, Chemistry, Political Science, Santali and Geography subjects July 31, 2023 Click Here UG Political Science and Philosophy Semester 5 June 29, 2023 Click Here UG Education, English, Santali & Social Work Semester 5 June 24, 2023 Click Here PG Semester 4 results for Botany, Geo-informatics and Physics subjects July 22, 2023 Click Here UG Physical Education Semester 5 July 10, 2023 Click Here UG Bengali Semester 5 July 6, 2023 Click Here

BU Result 2023: How to Apply for Bankura University Result Improvement?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in the odd/even semester exams can apply for BU result revaluation to improve their marks. They need to fill out the revaluation application form online or offline. Check the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for Bankura University result improvement:

Step 1: Download the BU result marksheet revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the university office

Step 3: Now, enter all the details in the revaluation form as per the instructions with the purpose to support the revaluation

Step 4: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no further changes will be entertained by the examination authorities

Step 5: After this, make the payment of the specified result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the BU result revaluation form to the respective examination office

Academic Courses Offered at Bankura University (BU)

Candidates can check the list of the academic courses including BA, BSc, MA, and MSc offered by Bankura University in the table mentioned below:

Name of courses Total Numbers UG programmes 36 courses PG programmes 34 courses PhD programmes 15 courses

BU West Bengal Highlights: Bankura University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the overview and highlights of Bankura University.