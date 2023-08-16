[Latest] BU Result 2023: Check Bankura University Result Link Here at bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com

The BU Result 2023 is available to download through the student login portal available at the official website: bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com. The examination authority releases the UG, PG, doctoral program and diploma results online. Check semester-wise results here

Bankura University BU Result Link at bkuresults01.com
BU Result 2023: Bankura University releases the result of BA, BSc, BE, MA, MCom, MSc and other courses online. Students who appeared for UG and PG odd/even semester exams can check their BU result 2023 at bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com. They are required to use their login credentials such as user id and password to download their BU marksheets. The result will likely have details like the student's name, roll number, marks of the student obtained in the exam, subject names and subject-wise marks. 

Bankura University is located in the Bankura district of West Bengal. It comprises four campuses at Purandarpur, Puabagan, Mithila and Chhandar in the Bankura district. The University offers UG, PG, Diploma, Advanced Diploma and PG Diploma courses in Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, Philosophy, Economics, Commerce, Law, Business Administration.

BU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: B.A, B.Sc, B.Com Semester Exams Result Declared

As per the recent updates, the BU result 2023 has been declared for the following courses and semesters: 

Undergraduate Semester 1, 3, Physical Education Semester 5, Bengali Semester 5, Political Science and Philosophy Semester 5, Education, English, Santali & Social Work Semester 5.

Check here the direct link for BU Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations: 

To Check BU Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check BU Result 2023: Steps to Download Bankura University Semester Result and Marksheet?

Those students who are studying at BU can check the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download semester, yearly, and final BU 2023 results and marksheets. 

BU Result 2023: How to Check BU Semester Result 2023?

Regular students can check their BU odd and even semester results online at the official website of the university. They need to enter their required login credentials to check BU semester-wise results. Go through the steps to know how to check the BU results: 

BU Result 2023: How to Check and Download BU Result Marksheet Online 

Step 1: Go to the official result website of the university: bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com

Step 2: Login through the candidate’s portal 

Step 3: Now, click on the course and semester-wise BU result links given on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the required details to check BU odd/even semester result

Step 5: Go through the result and download it for future reference

BU Result 2023: Get Direct Links to Download Bankura University Sem Marksheet

Check below the course-wise BU Result direct link (Latest):

Course

BU Result Date 

Result Notification

UG Semester 1

August 11, 2023

Click Here

PG Semester 4 results for Bengali, English, Education, Philosophy, History, Social Work and Music subjects 

August 6, 2023

Click Here

UG Semester 3

August 3, 2023

Click Here

PG Semester 4 results for Mathematics, Chemistry, Political Science, Santali and Geography subjects 

July 31, 2023

Click Here

UG Political Science and Philosophy Semester 5

June 29, 2023

Click Here

UG Education, English, Santali & Social Work Semester 5

June 24, 2023

Click Here

PG Semester 4 results for Botany, Geo-informatics and Physics subjects 

July 22, 2023

Click Here

UG Physical Education Semester 5

July 10, 2023

Click Here

UG Bengali Semester 5

July 6, 2023

Click Here

BU Result 2023: How to Apply for Bankura University Result Improvement?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks obtained in the odd/even semester exams can apply for BU result revaluation to improve their marks. They need to fill out the revaluation application form online or offline. Check the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for Bankura University result improvement: 

Step 1: Download the BU result marksheet revaluation form through the official website

Step 2: Result revaluation form can also be obtained offline from the university office 

Step 3: Now, enter all the details in the revaluation form as per the instructions with the purpose to support the revaluation 

Step 4: The subjects for revaluation must be selected carefully as no further changes will be entertained by the examination authorities

Step 5: After this, make the payment of the specified result revaluation fee online/offline and submit the BU result revaluation form to the respective examination office

Academic Courses Offered at Bankura University (BU) 

Candidates can check the list of the academic courses including BA, BSc, MA, and MSc offered by Bankura University in the table mentioned below:

Name of courses 

Total Numbers 

UG programmes

36 courses

PG programmes

34 courses

PhD programmes

15 courses

BU West Bengal Highlights: Bankura University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the overview and highlights of Bankura University.

About BU

Details

University Name

Bankura University

Popularly Known As

BU

Established

2014

Courses

BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MSc, MPhil Courses

BU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Has BU Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Bankura University has announced the results of various courses and programmes. The BU result 2023 can be checked online by login through the candidate’s portal.

How do I check my BU result 2023 for the semester exam?

The BU result 2023 can be checked through the official websites: bankurauniv.ac.in and bkuresults01.com. They can also get the direct link to check the BU results on this page.

