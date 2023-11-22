Bankura University Result 2023 OUT at bankurauniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download PG Marksheet

Bankura University Result 2023 OUT: Bankura University declared the 2nd semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, and Geo-Informatics on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the BKU result 2023 PDF.

Get the Direct link to download Bankura University BU Result 2023 PDF here.

Bankura University Result 2023: Bankura University has recently released the 2nd semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, and Geo-Informatics. BKU result 2023 list has been released online on the official website- bankurauniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using their register numbers.

Bankura University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Bankura University released the results of various PG programs. The students can check the list of released Bankura University results on the official exam portal of the University- bkuresults01.com/oas/login/auth.

Bankura University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check the List of Bankura University Results 2023?

Candidates can check the notification of 2nd semester results of various PG subjects like History, Philosophy, Political Science, Botany, Geography, Geo-Informatics, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BKU results 2023 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bankurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to Online Services’ and click on ‘Examination and Result Portal’.

Step 3: Login through User name and password and enter captcha.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Bankura University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to check the details of Bankura University results for various examinations.

Course Result Links PG (History, Philosophy, Political Science) 2nd Semester Click here PG (Botany, Geography, Geo-Informatics) 2nd Semester Click here

Bankura University : Highlights

Bankura University is located in Bankura, West Bengal. It was established in the year 2014. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bankura University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.