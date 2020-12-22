BARC ASO Admit Card 2020 to Release on 28 Dec @barc.gov.in: Download Final List of Screened In Candidates, Physical Test from 18 Jan 2021

BARC ASO Admit Card 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released an notification regarding Physical Test Date and Admit Card for the post of Assistant Security Officer (ASO) on its official website - barc.gov.in. As per BARC ASO Notice, the Physical Test is scheduled to be held on 18 January 2021 (Monday) for Female Candidate and from 19 January to 29 January 2021 (Excluding Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday) for Male Candidates. The test will be conducted at “Physical Training Athletic & Acquatic (Ptaa) Sports Complex, Opposite New Training School Complex (Ntsc) Anushaktinagar,Mumbai – 400094” at 7 AM.

BARC ASO Admit Card will be available with effect from 28 December 2020 online. Candidates can download BARC Admit Card from the website www.recruit.barc.gov.in using their log in, once released.

BARC has also released the list of final Screened-IN candidates for Physical Test. A total of 15603 candidates are selected to appear in BARC ASO Physical Test. Candidates can check the details of the final shortlisted candidates and their date of Physical Test through the PDF Link given below:

BARC ASO Physical Test Notice PDF

BARC ASO Physical Test Instructions

The candidates should bring their admit card along with following documents:

(SSC)/Municipal Birth Certificate.

Identity proof (such as Aadhaar card / Voter ID card / PAN card / driving license / /service identity card issued by Central/State Government etc)

Valid SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate

Discharge certificate (in case of Ex-servicemen/Ex-Police/Ex-Paramilitary personnel)

Certificate issued to children/family members of those who died in the 1984 riots.

Certificate issued to persons domiciled in Kashmir division of the state of J&K during 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989

NOC from present employer in case of candidates serving under Central / State Government / Autonomous Body / PSU

Certificate applicable for Meritorious sports person

Divorce decree in case of divorced women, Order issued by court in case of judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried Ø Certificate issued in r/o candidate staying in hill areas

BARC ASO Physical Test Events: