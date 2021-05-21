BARC Work Assistant Result 2021 Out: Download Answer Key, Cut-Off @recruit.barc.gov.in

BARC Work Assistant Result and Answer Key 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the result and answer key Stage-1 (Preliminary Test) for the post of Work Assistant (WA) on its official website - recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared appeared in Stage-1 (Preliminary Test) and screened-in for Stage-2 (Advanced Test) for the post of Work Assistant/A will be informed through their registered e-mail IDs The candidates are advised to check their email which they provided in order to check the result.

BARC Answer Key Link is given below. All candidates who appeared in the BARC Work Assistant on 21 February 2021 can download BARC Work Assistant Answer Key from the official website i.e. barc.gov.in or through the link below:

BARC Work Assistant Answer Key Download Link PDF



BARC Work Assistant Cut-Off

BARC Work Assistant Stage 2 Exam

Candidates who are qualified in the BARC WA Prelims Exam will now appear next stage of recruitment process i.e. BARC Work Assistant Stage 2 Exam.

How to Download BARC Work Assistant Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of BARC - recruit.barc.gov.in Click on the link - ‘Result and Answer keys of WA/A Stage1 held on 21.02.2021' Download BARC Work Assistant Answer Key PDF Check answers

BARC Work Assistant Recruitment is being done to fill up 74 vacancies