Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies @barodaupbank.in

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Released at barodaupbank.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Baroda UP Gramin Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 March 2022. Baroda UP Gramin Bank Apprentice Online Application Form is available from today onward, 5 March 2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit application at barodaupbank.in. A total of 250 vacancies of apprentice will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2022

Exam Date: tentatively in the month of April, 2022.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 250 Posts

Category Vacancy GEN 103 EWS 25 OBC 67 SC 52 ST 03 Total 250

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Graduation degree in any stream from the recognized university.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be a minimum of 18 years of age and not above 28 years of age.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000/- per month. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written test & test of the local language.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The structure of online written examination (online objective type) would be as follows.

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Awareness 25 25 15 minutes General English/ Hindi 25 25 15 minutes Numerical Ability 25 25 15 minutes Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 minutes Total 100 100 1 hour

The online examination will be held in the month of April 2022 (Tentatively). The Tentative List of examination centers are as under:

State/UT Examination Centre (Tentative) Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi

How to apply for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 to 15 March 2022. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through website https://www.barodaupbank.in/career.php or http://bfsissc.com

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Fee