Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 250 Vacancies @barodaupbank.in

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Released at barodaupbank.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 5, 2022 17:46 IST
Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2022
Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Vacancy 2022

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Baroda UP Gramin Bank has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 15 March 2022. Baroda UP Gramin Bank Apprentice Online Application Form is available from today onward, 5 March 2022. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit application at barodaupbank.in. A total of 250 vacancies of apprentice will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 5 March 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 March 2022
  • Exam Date: tentatively in the month of April, 2022.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 250 Posts

Category Vacancy
GEN 103
EWS 25
OBC 67
SC 52
ST 03
Total 250

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have  a Graduation degree in any stream from the recognized university. 

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

The candidate must be a minimum of 18 years of age and not above 28 years of age. 

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. 9000/- per month. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online written test & test of the local language.

Official Notification

Apply Online

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

The structure of online written examination (online objective type) would be as follows.

Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration
General Awareness 25 25 15 minutes
General English/ Hindi 25 25 15 minutes
Numerical Ability 25 25 15 minutes
Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 minutes
Total 100 100 1 hour

The online examination will be held in the month of April 2022 (Tentatively). The Tentative List of examination centers are as under:

State/UT Examination Centre (Tentative)
Uttar Pradesh  Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bareilly, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi

How to apply for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 5 to 15 March 2022. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through website https://www.barodaupbank.in/career.php or http://bfsissc.com
careers – Engagement of Apprentices in BANK.

Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 450/- 
  • SC/ST/PWD - Rs. 100/-

FAQ

How to apply for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can go through the above article to know the step wise online application process.

What is the age limit required for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

18 to 28 years.

What is the qualification required for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Graduation

What is the last date of the online application for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

15 March 2022.

What is the starting date of the online application for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

5 March 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

250.
