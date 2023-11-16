BCAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 160 Group A, B, C Posts, Check Eligibility

BCAS recruitment 2023: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released job notification for 160 various posts  including Staff Car Driver, Regional Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and others on its official website. Check the notification pdf.  

Get all the details of BCAS Recruitment here, apply online link
BCAS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 160 positions including Group A, B and C are to be filled for the posts including Staff Car Driver, Regional Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News. 

BCAS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You can apply for these posts within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News.  

BCAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Joint Director/ Regional Director-02
  • Deputy Director-02
  • Assistant Director-06
  • CASLO Coordinator-03
  • Senior Aviation Security Officer-11
  • Aviation Security Officer-30
  • Deputy Aviation Security Officer-43
  • Senior Aviation Security Assistant-06
  • Aviation Security Assistant-24
  • Staff Car Driver (Grade 1)-07
  • Staff Car Driver (Grade II)-07
  • Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)-03
  • Dispatch Rider-16

Educational Qualification For BCAS 2023

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/salary/age limit and others of the posts.
 

BCAS Jobs 2023: Maximum Age Limit 

  • Joint Director/ Regional Director-56 Years
  • Deputy Director-56 Years
  • Assistant Director-52 Years
  • CASLO Coordinator-56 Years
  • Senior Aviation Security Officer-56 Years
  • Aviation Security Officer-56 Years
  • Deputy Aviation Security Officer-56 Years
  • Senior Aviation Security Assistant-56 Years
  • Aviation Security Assistant-40 Years
  • Staff Car Driver (Grade 1)-56 Years
  • Staff Car Driver (Grade II)-56 Years
  • Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)-52 Years
  • Dispatch Rider-52 Years 

 How To Download: BCAS Recruitment 2023 Notification

  • Visit the official website of The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)-https://bcasindia.gov.in.
  • Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
  • Click on the link - ‘ BCAS Recruitment 2023 Notification' available on the home page.
  • Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
  • Download and save the notification for your future reference.

BCAS Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For BCAS Recruitment 2023? 

Interested and eligible candidates can send their Bio-data (in triplicate) in the prescribed format along with the essential documents to the address given in the notification within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News. 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for BCAS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News.

What are the Jobs in BCAS Recruitment 2023?

BCAS has released the notification for the 160 Group A, B, C posts on the official website.

