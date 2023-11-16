BCAS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 160 Group A, B, C Posts, Check Eligibility

BCAS recruitment 2023: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released job notification for 160 various posts including Staff Car Driver, Regional Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and others on its official website. Check the notification pdf.

BCAS Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has released job notification for various posts in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. A total of 160 positions including Group A, B and C are to be filled for the posts including Staff Car Driver, Regional Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News.

BCAS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

BCAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Joint Director/ Regional Director-02

Deputy Director-02

Assistant Director-06

CASLO Coordinator-03

Senior Aviation Security Officer-11

Aviation Security Officer-30

Deputy Aviation Security Officer-43

Senior Aviation Security Assistant-06

Aviation Security Assistant-24

Staff Car Driver (Grade 1)-07

Staff Car Driver (Grade II)-07

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)-03

Dispatch Rider-16

Educational Qualification For BCAS 2023

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/salary/age limit and others of the posts.



BCAS Jobs 2023: Maximum Age Limit

Joint Director/ Regional Director-56 Years

Deputy Director-56 Years

Assistant Director-52 Years

CASLO Coordinator-56 Years

Senior Aviation Security Officer-56 Years

Aviation Security Officer-56 Years

Deputy Aviation Security Officer-56 Years

Senior Aviation Security Assistant-56 Years

Aviation Security Assistant-40 Years

Staff Car Driver (Grade 1)-56 Years

Staff Car Driver (Grade II)-56 Years

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade)-52 Years

Dispatch Rider-52 Years

How To Apply For BCAS Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible candidates can send their Bio-data (in triplicate) in the prescribed format along with the essential documents to the address given in the notification within the 45 days of the publication of notice in the Employment News.