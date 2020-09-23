BCECEB Recruitment 2020 for 40 AMIN Posts: Apply Online @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

BCECEB Recruitment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of AMIN for Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for Bihar AMIN Recruitment 2020 on official website www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from 30 September 2020. The last date for BCECEB AMIN Registrations is 31 October 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - BCECEB(EFCC)-02/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 30 September 2020
- Last Date of Application/Fee Submission - 31 October 2020
- Last Date for Downloading Challan by Registered Candidates - 29 October 2020
BCECEB AMIN Vacancy Details
AMIN – 40 Posts
Pay Scale:
Level 3 (21700 & 69100)
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar AMIN Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidate should be intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from recognized board
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Bihar AMIN Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online test (Computer Based Test)
How to Apply for BCECEB Recruitment Bihar 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website by following steps:
- First register on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on ‘Online Portal of 'Amin' under Deptt. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (EFCC) Link’and then on ‘Apply Online" Link
- Register for the post
- Fill Basic Details,Educational Qualification Details, Work Experience
- Upload Photo, Signature & Documents
- Preview your Application
- Pay Examination Fee
Application Fee:
OBC/ EWS: Rs. 700/-
For SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs. 350/-