BCECEB Recruitment 2020 for 40 AMIN Posts: Apply Online @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

BCECEB Recruitment 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of AMIN for Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for Bihar AMIN Recruitment 2020 on official website www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in from 30 September 2020. The last date for BCECEB AMIN Registrations is 31 October 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - BCECEB(EFCC)-02/2020

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 30 September 2020

Last Date of Application/Fee Submission - 31 October 2020

Last Date for Downloading Challan by Registered Candidates - 29 October 2020

BCECEB AMIN Vacancy Details

AMIN – 40 Posts

Pay Scale:

Level 3 (21700 & 69100)

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar AMIN Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidate should be intermediate (10+2) or equivalent from recognized board

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Bihar AMIN Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of online test (Computer Based Test)

How to Apply for BCECEB Recruitment Bihar 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website by following steps:

First register on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on ‘Online Portal of 'Amin' under Deptt. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (EFCC) Link’and then on ‘Apply Online" Link Register for the post Fill Basic Details,Educational Qualification Details, Work Experience Upload Photo, Signature & Documents Preview your Application Pay Examination Fee

Application Fee:

OBC/ EWS: Rs. 700/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD: Rs. 350/-