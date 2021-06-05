BCECEB Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 1797 Sr Resident/Tutor Posts @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Health Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Senior Resident/ Tutor in health department on its website - state.bihar.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 from 07 June to 20 June 2021 through online mode on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Sr Resident Notification Download

Bihar Sr Resident Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 07 June 2021 Last Date of Online Application - 20 June 2021 Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card /Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate. - 21 June 2021 (11.59 P.M.) Online Editing of Application Form - 22 June 2021 to 23 June .2021 (11.59 P.M.) Date of publishing / Uploading of Provisional Merit List - To be notified later on Date of Receipt of Objections - To be notified later on Proposed Date of Counselling / Document Verification : To be notified later on Date of Publishing / Uploading of Final Merit List - To be notified later on

Bihar Health Vacancy Details

Junior Resident - 1797 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Health SrResident Posts

Educational Qualification:

PG Degree/ Diploma (Relevant Discipline) from Indian Medical Council

Age Limit:

For UR (Male): 37 Years

For UR (Female)/ OBC (Male/ Female): 40 Years

For SC/ ST: 42 Years

Age relaxation is applicable as per rules

How to Apply for Bihar Health Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in by clicking on the link "Online Portal of Senior Resident / Tutor under Health Department by following steps:

Registration Fill Personal Information Upload Photo & Signature Fill Educational Information Preview your Application Pay Exam Fee Download Hard Copy

Fee:

UR/ EWS/ EBC/ BC/ SC/ ST/ DQ: Rs. 2250/-

Payment Mode: through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card