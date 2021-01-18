BECIL Admit Card 2020-21 for Group B and Group C Out @becil.com, Download AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Call Letter Here

BECIL Admit Card 2020-21: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released the admit card for Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to various Non-Faculty Group C and Group B Posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal on its website -becil.com. Candidates can download BECIL Non Faculty Admit Card, from the official website i.e. becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in.

BECIL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download BECIL AIIMS Bhopal Admit Card, directly, through the link:

BECIL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download BECIL Admit Card 2021 for AIIMS Bhopal Non Faculty Posts ?



Go to official website of BECIL Recruitment - becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in Click on the link - ‘Download Admit Card’ A new window will open where you need to enter your Login ID and Password Download BECIL Non Faculty Admit Card for AIIMS Bhopal

BECIL Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 January 2021 (Thursday) and 22 January 2021 (Friday).

BECIL Exam Pattern for Non Faculty at AIIMS Bhopal

The test will consist of one paper and consist of 90 multiple choice objective type questions on English, Math, Logical reasoning, GK/GA or English, Hindi, Math, Logical reasoning, GK/GA, depending on the level of pos t.

t. There will be a total of 90 questions, each carrying equal marks.

The Paper shall be of 90 minutes duration

The medium of the exam is Hindi/English

BECIL Mock Test Link

The exam is being conducted to fill 700+ following Group C Posts and Group B Posts in AIIMS Bhopal: