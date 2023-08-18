BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Lab Technician And Others for AIIMS Kalyani, Check Eligibility

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for the various posts including Technical Assistant, OT Technician, Manager/Supervisor /Gas officer, Lab Technician and others on its official website. These positions are available purely on contract basis for deployment in the office of AIIMS, Kalyani.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.



To apply for these posts, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including 12th/Degree in Mechanical Engineering/B.Sc. Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before August 31, 2023.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant (ICU)-7

Speech Therapist-1

OT Technician-3

Manager/Supervisor /Gas officer-1

DEO-5

Lab Technician-6

BECIL Educational Qualification 2023

Technical Assistant (ICU)-B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’

experience in a concerned field. OR

10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years’ experience in a concerned field.

Speech Therapist-B.Sc. Degree in Speech and Hearing from a recognized Institution/University

OT Technician-B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years’ experience in the concerned field.

Or

10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years’ experience in a concerned field.

Manager/Supervisor /Gas officer-Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years working experience with Manifold or its repairs in supervisory capacity in a Medical Setup. Or

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 7 years working experience with Manifold or its repairs in supervisory capacity in a Medical Setup.

2. Must be capable of carrying out work associated with the Medical Gas Management distribution line, taps, cocks and outlets

DEO-1. 10+2 from a recognized board or equivalent.

Should possess a speed of not less than 8000 key Depressions per hour for Data Entry Work.

The Speed of 8000 Key Depressions per hour for Data Entry Work is to be judged by conducting a speed test on the EDP Machine by the Competent Authority

Lab Technician-10 +2 with science Diploma in Medical Lab Technology

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Monthly Remuneration

Technical Assistant (ICU)-Rs.50,600/-

Speech Therapist-Rs.50,600/

OT Technician-Rs.50,600/-

Manager/Supervisor /Gas officer-Rs.52,300/

DEO-Rs.28,600/-

Lab Technician-Rs.30,100/-

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.