BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 27 Operation Theatre Assistant and Manager Posts @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) in Government Hospital/Delhi/NCR and Manager (Food & Beverage) in All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. Candidates holding qualifications and experience can submit online applications latest by 12 February 2022. A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The online application process has already been started on becil.com. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application submission: 25 January 2022

Last date for submission of application: 12 February 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) - 26 Posts

Manager (Food & Beverage) - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) - B.Sc. OR 10+2 with Science with five years’ experience in O.T./ICU/CSSD/Manifold Room; Preference will be given to candidates with Certificate/Diploma course in O.T. Techniques from recognized hospitals/Institutions.

Manager (Food & Beverage) - Graduate with minimum 2 years’ experience in Canteen Services or Hotel Management.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) - Rs. 20, 202/-

Manager (Food & Beverage) - Rs.30,000/

BECIL Operation Theatre Assistant Recruitment 2022

BECIL Manager Recruitment 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?