BECIL Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Online for Consultant & System Analyst @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment Notification 2022 Released at becil.com for Consultant IT, System Analyst, and IT Information Technology Posts. Check how to apply online BECIL Recruitment, application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BECIL Latest Recruitment Notification 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Consultant IT, System Analyst, and IT Information Technology for deployment in the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Vijaypur, Jammu. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 20 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 February 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Consultant IT (Information Technology) - 1 Post

System Analyst (Software) - 2 Posts

IT Information Technology (Head) - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Consultant IT (Information Technology) - B.Tech (Computer Sciences/Computers) or equivalent/MCA.

System Analyst (Software) - B.Tech (Computer Science/Computers)/MCA or equivalent Degree of a recognized University.

recognized University.

recognized University. IT Information Technology (Head) - Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Consultant IT (Information Technology) - Rs.65,000/-

System Analyst (Software) - Rs.35,000/-

IT Information Technology (Head) - Rs.1,00,000/-

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirements of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ interview/ joining the duty on selection.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode latest by 20 February 2022. Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

In case of any doubt/help please email as below:

For technical problems faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com

For queries other than technical: hrsection@becil.com OR 0120-4177860

Steps to apply online BECIL Recruitment Notification 2022:

Go to the BECIL website www.becil.com.

Go to the ‘Careers' Section.

Then click ‘Registration Form (Online).

Select Advertisement Number.

Enter Basic Details.

Enter Education Details/Work Experience.

Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate.

Application Preview or Modify.

Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.).

Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Note: the GST and Bank charges will be borne by the candidates.

