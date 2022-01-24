Top 5 Govt Jobs for the Day - 24 January 2022: 6000+ Vacancies for Junior Engineer, Group C, Teacher and Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs for the Day 24 January 2022 Here. Check also educational qualification, experience, selection, and other details here.

The list of Top 5 Govt Jobs for the Day 24 January 2022 includes 6000+ job vacancies in different government organizations like National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh, Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) and Odisha Public Service Commission. Government Job Seekers are required to go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Today, The major job of the day is from National Health Mission. The department has announced 2980 vacancies for Lab Technician, Senior Lab Technician, Senior Treatment Supervisor (STS), and Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor (STLS) Posts. Willing candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 4 February 2022. Selection will be done on the basis of the Computer-based Test of 2 hours (in one sitting) consisting of two sections of total of 100 marks. Candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlink for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria before applying.

For Reference: NHM UP Recruitment 2022 for 2980 Lab Technician, STS and STLS Posts, Apply Before 4 Feb @upnrhm.gov.in

On the other hand, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online registration for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Willing candidates can now submit their applications for RSMSSB JEN Recruitment 2022 on or before 19 February 2022 on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidate should create their SSO ID before registration on sso.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 1092 vacancies are available for Junior Engineer (JE) for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers.

For Reference: RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Online Registration Started for 1092 Vacancies @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS), under the School & Mass Education Department, Government of Odisha has also started the online application process for Principal, PGT, TGT, P.E.T, Computer Teacher and Librarian Posts under OAVs and Iconic OAV, Andhra. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 February 2022.

For Reference: OAVS Recruitment 2022 for 1700+ Principal, Teaching and Non Teaching Staff, Apply @oav.edu.in

Further, Indian Coast Guard or ICG (East) is hiring candidates for Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade), ICE Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/MT Tech/MT Tech, MTS Maali, MTS Peon, MTS Daftary, MTS Sweeper, Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled), Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled) and Labourer. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 31 January 2022.

For Reference: Coast Guard Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts for East, Download Application @indiancoastguard.gov.in

Lastly, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will start the online application process for Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) in Class 2 of Group B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service from 28 January 2022 onwards. OPSC AAO Online Application will be available till 28 February 2022.

For Reference: OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022: 145 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in From 28 Jan