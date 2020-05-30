BECIL Recruitment 2020 for 11 Patient Care Manager and IT Consultant Post

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Patient Care Manger in a government hospital/office in Delhi/NCR/Jhajjarand IT Consultant in All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before the last date of the application.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Patient Care Manger - 16 June 2020

Last Date of Application for IT Consultant - 18 June 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

Patient Care Manager – 10 Posts

IT Consultant

Salary:

Patient Care Manager – Rs. 30,000/- per month consolidated with annual increment of 10%

IT Consultant - Rs.30,000/- and Rs.40,000/-to 50,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Patient Care Manager and IT Consultant Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Patient Care Manager – Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences with full time Post Graduate Qualification in Hospital (or Healthcare) Management from a recognized university Experience: At least one year experience in a hospital after acquisition of the aforementioned qualifications.

IT Consultant - B.E/B.Tech (Information Technology/Information Science/Computer Science/Electronics) OR B.E/B.Tech (Information Technology/Information Science/Computer Science/Electronics) with 2 to 3 years of experience OR M.E/M.Tech (Information Technology/Information Science/Electronics) / MBA (IT) from recognized institutions of UGC/AICTE/MCA OR MSc (Information Technology/Computer Science) with 1 to 2 years of experience local candidates.

How to Apply for BECIL Patient Care Manager and IT Consultant Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and non-refundable registration fee by demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi or cash to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Head Office: 14-B Ring Road, I.P. Estate, New Delhi-110002.

BECIL Patient Care Manager Notification PDF

BECIL IT Consultant Notification PDF

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs: