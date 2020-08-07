BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Designer, Assistant Consulting Editor and Other Posts @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of Consulting Editor, Assistant Consulting Editor, Consulting Language Editor and Professional Designer for the Office of Bureau of Outreach and Communication under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, New Delhi. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 25 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 25 August 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

Consulting Editor - 02 Posts (English &Hindi)

Assistant Consulting Editors - 02 Posts (English &Hindi)

Consulting Language Editors - 11 Posts (Tamil, Teluge, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odiya and Urdu)

Professional designers - 4 Posts

Salary:

Consulting Editor - Rs.1,00,000/- (After Deducting Taxes etc.)

Assistant Consulting Editors - Rs.60,000/- (After Deducting Taxes etc.)

Consulting Language Editors - Rs.75,000/- (After Deducting Taxes etc.)

Professional designers - Rs.50,000/- After Deducting Taxes etc.)

Eligibility Criteria for Consulting Editor, Assistant Consulting Editor, Consulting Language Editor and Professional Designer

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Consulting Editor - Graduate/Post Graduate Degree / Diploma preferably in Mass Communication or Journalism.Minimum 15 years of work experience in journalism, Editing, Copy Editing, Proof reading etc, in Print Publication or TV or Radio or Web Content Generation.

Assistant Consulting Editors - Graduate/Post Graduate Degree / Diploma preferably in Mass Communication or Journalism. Minimum 5 years of work experience in journalism, Editing, Copy Editing, Proof reading etc, in Print Publication or TV or Radio or Web Content Generation

Consulting Language Editors - Graduate/Post Graduate Degree / Diploma preferably in Mass Communication or Journalism with language proficiency in one of the languages mentioned in Post column along with fair knowledge in Hindi and English

Professional designers - Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Fine Art or Commercial Art or Applied Art or in Graphic Design from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent and Two to three years‟ experience and proficiency in Creation of designs using software like InDesign illustrator, Photoshop and CorelDraw. Or two to three years‟ experience of commercial art in adverting agency or a firm of standing or a government organization. Proficiency in Creation of designs using software‟s like InDesign, illustrator, Photoshop and CorelDraw. Or Two to three years‟ experience in layout work in color, black & White including preparation of illustration designs etc. for magazines, pamphlets, folder etc. Proficiency in Creation of designs using software‟s like InDesign, illustrator, Photoshop and CorelDraw

How to Apply for BECIL Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode only on official website of BECIL:

Go to the “Careers Section‟ Then click on“Registration Form (Online)‟. Read “How to Apply‟ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee. In case of any doubt/help please email at khuswindersingh@becil.com & hrsection@becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link