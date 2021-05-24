BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Legal Assistant, Software Developer & Other Posts, Earn up to 1.4 Lakh

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) and Legal Assistant for deployment in Government offices in New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- 1 Post

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 1 Post

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- 3 Posts

Legal Assistant- 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - Bachelor in IT/Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/M.Tech; or BCA /MCA or any other post-graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication.

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only.

Legal Assistant- Graduation in LLB /LLM.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- Rs.1,40,000/- per month

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) -Rs.1,00,000/- per month

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Rs.1,00,000/- per month

Legal Assistant- Rs.52,500/- per month

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website