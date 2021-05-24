BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Legal Assistant, Software Developer & Other Posts, Earn up to 1.4 Lakh
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at becil.com for Legal Assistant, Software Developer and others. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection and other details here.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) and Legal Assistant for deployment in Government offices in New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 May 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- 1 Post
- Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 1 Post
- Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- 3 Posts
- Legal Assistant- 1 Post
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.
- Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - Bachelor in IT/Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/M.Tech; or BCA /MCA or any other post-graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication.
- Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only.
- Legal Assistant- Graduation in LLB /LLM.
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- Rs.1,40,000/- per month
- Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) -Rs.1,00,000/- per month
- Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Rs.1,00,000/- per month
- Legal Assistant- Rs.52,500/- per month
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date for submission of the application is 31 May 2021.