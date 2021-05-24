Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Legal Assistant, Software Developer & Other Posts, Earn up to 1.4 Lakh

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT at becil.com for Legal Assistant, Software Developer and others. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection and other details here. 

Created On: May 24, 2021 14:53 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s), Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) and Legal Assistant for deployment in Government offices in New Delhi. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 May 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- 1 Post
  • Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 1 Post
  • Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- 3 Posts
  • Legal Assistant- 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication.
  • Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - Bachelor in IT/Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/M.Tech; or BCA /MCA or any other post-graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication.
  • Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only.
  • Legal Assistant- Graduation in LLB /LLM.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst- Rs.1,40,000/- per month
  • Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) -Rs.1,00,000/- per month
  • Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s)- Rs.1,00,000/- per month
  • Legal Assistant- Rs.52,500/- per month

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date for submission of the application is 31 May 2021.
Job Summary
NotificationBECIL Recruitment 2021 for Legal Assistant, Software Developer & Other Posts, Earn up to 1.4 Lakh
Notification DateMay 24, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionMay 31, 2021
CityNoida
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Broadcasting Engineering Consultants India Limited
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
