BECIL Result 2020 out for Train Operator & Customer Relations Assistant, Check Marks and Selected list of candidates here

BECIL Result 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released Train Operator & Customer Relations Assistant result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the BECIL Train Operator & Customer Relations Assistant Exam 2020 can download their result through the official website.

BECIL Train Operator & Customer Relations Assistant Exam 2020 was held on 14th, 15th and 16th September 2019 for NMRC while the psycho test was held on 15th January 2020 for NMRC at NMRC Depot. Now, the candidates can check their final result on the official website.

According to the result declared by BECIL, out of 14, only 11 candidates have been selected for Customer Relations Assistant while for Station Controller/Train Operator posts, 9 candidates have been selected.

All shortlisted candidates will be called for the further recruitment process. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates who will be called for medical examination are advised to stay in Noida /Delhi at their own cost during their medical exam and subsequent training, if found medically fit.

The cut-off marks for Train Operator & Customer Relations Assistant Posts have also been uploaded at BECIL Website. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise BECIL Result 2020 along with the cut-off marks on the official website or from the link given below.

Candidates who will appear in Medical Test will have to bring 10 passport size recent colour photographs with all original documents/certificates at the time of medical examination. The medical exam may take upto 4 working days. All candidates are advised to prepare themselves for immediate joining, if found medically fit.

Download BECIL Result 2020 & Cut Off Marks



Candidates are advised to check the official website to check the list of documents required on the day of document verification.



