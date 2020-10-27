BEL Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Apprentice Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications from candidates having Engineering Diploma to undergo Training as “Technician Apprentice (TAPP)” under National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) as per Apprenticeship Act, 1961 for a period of one year at BEL Bengaluru. Interested candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.

Important Date

Last date of Application - 15 November 2020

BEL Vacancy Details

Technician Apprentice (TAPP)

Computer Science

Electronics & Communication

Electronics & Telecommunication

Mechanical

Electrical & Electronics

Civil

Chemical

Commercial Practice

Library Science

Stipend:

Rs. 10,400/-

Eligibility Criteria for Apprentice Posts

3 Years Diploma in Engineering in relevant field (Diploma Passed on or after 01 January 2018)

Candidate must be from Karnataka state only.

Diploma Original Marks Card issued by Board of Technical Education

Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the NATS in any other establishment/organization are not eligible.

BEL Apprentice Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on the marks scored in the examinations of SSLC/10th standard and Diploma.

How to apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates should register in NATS web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in and send application in prescribed format along with set of copy of certificates (10th/ SSLC Marks Card, Diploma certificate, Diploma Marks card, Caste Certificate (if applicable) & Aadhar Card to “Deputy Manager (Hr/Cld) Centre For Learning And Development Bharat Electronics Limited Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru – 560 013 on or before 15 November 2020.

BEL Recruitment Notification PDF