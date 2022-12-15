BEL Recruitment 2022-23 For 84 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BEL has invited online application for the 84 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited online application for Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can report for the walk-in-selection process scheduled on 23 December 2022.

Candidates with specific educational qualification including BE / B. Tech/Diploma in the respective discipline including Electronics/Mechanical/Electrical with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Notification No. BEL/HYD/2022-23/02

Important Date BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Date for Walk-in-Selection:23 December 2022

Vacancy Details BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentices

Electronics-35

CSE-08

Mechanical-06

Electrical-02

Civil-02

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices

Electronics-14

Mechanical-13

Civil-02

DCCP02

Eligibility Criteria BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices-Candidates should have BE / B. Tech in the respective discipline.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Candidates should have Diploma in the respective discipline.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Eligibility Criteria/Exam duration/Reporting Time /Branch of Engineering and others for the posts.

How To Download: BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)-https://bel-india.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Engagement of Graduate and Diploma Apprentices for Hyderabad Unit.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Candidates will have to registered and approved themselves on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) web portal for selection to undergo ONE YEAR Apprenticeship Training. NATS portal.

Follow the Process for Registration

Step 1: Log on to https://www.mhrdnats.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Enroll

Step 3:Fill all the required fields (personal details, qualific

photo, signature & education documents, etc.,)

Step 4:Click on Submit. Registration number will be generated.

Step 5:Take printout of the registration form.