BEL Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies Notified for Apprentice Posts

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a leading Navaratna defence public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, has invited applications for 100 diploma apprentices under the Apprenticeship Act 1961 for a period of one year apprenticeship training in various diploma trades. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 10 August 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 10 August 2020

BEL Vacancy Details

Diploma Apprentice - 100 Posts

Mechanical - 29

Computer Science - 15

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 10

Electronics - 32

Electrical - 08

Civil - 06

Stipend:

Stipend is Rs. 10,400/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for Diploma Apprentice Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess Engineering Diploma course in above mention engineering branch from recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30 October 2017.

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit of the candidate should be 23 years or less on 30 October 2020

Selection Procedure for Diploma Apprentice Posts

The selection criterion is based on final percentage of marks obtained by candidates in Diploma.

How to Apply for BEL Diploma Apprentice Jobs 2020 ?

Interested Candidate is required to register on BOAT‟s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in. The application received after last date will not be considered. Please note that undergoing Apprenticeship Training at BEL does not guarantee any employment opportunity in the organization

BEL Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF