BEL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 23 Trainee Engineer-I/Project Engineer-I/Project Officer-I Posts @bel-India.in

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Trainee Engineer-I/Project Engineer-I/Project Officer-I. Interested can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 October 2020

BEL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer- 11 Post

Trainee Officer - 2 Posts

Project Engineer - 9 Posts

Project Officer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Trainee Engineer-I/Project Engineer-I/Project Officer-I Posts

Educational Qualification: B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. Engineering in a relevant subject can apply to the posts of Trainee Engineer, Project Engineer Posts. For Trainee Officer, the candidate must have an MBA from a recognized University and for Project Officer Posts, candidates must have an MBA/MSW/MA in a relevant subject.

BEL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Trainee Engineer & Trainee Officer - 25 years

Project Engineer & Project Officer - 28 years

Download BEL Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Official Website

How to apply for BEL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 October 2020 at bel-india.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

BEL Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Trainee Engineer – I & Trainee Officer – I - Rs. 200/-

Project Engineer & Project Officer - Rs. 500/-

