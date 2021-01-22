BEL Recruitment 2021 for 42 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician Posts, Apply @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician for its Bengaluru Complex on permanent basis. Eligible and interested for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2021 through online mode bel-india.in on or before 03 February 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of Online Application: 20 January 2021

Closing Date for submission of Online Application: 03 February 2021

BEL Vacancy Details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication - 14 Posts

Mechanical - 10 Posts

Electrical - 1 Post

Technician

Electro Mechanic - 14 Posts

Fitter - 3 Posts

Machinist - 6 Posts

Welder - 1 Post

Salary

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) - Grade: WG-VII / CP-VI Pay Scale : Rs. 24,500 – 3% – Rs. 90,000/- + admissible allowances CTC: Rs. 6.11 Lakhs (approx..). The candidates will undergo training for an initial period of six months during which they will be paid stipend of Rs. 10,000/-pm

Technician ‘C - Grade: WG-IV / CP-V Pay Scale : Rs. 21,500/- – 3% – Rs. 82,000/- + admissible allowances CTC: Rs. 5.36 lakhs (approx.)

Eligibility Criteria for BEL EAT and Technician Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) - Diploma in Engineering of a recognized Institution of atleast 3 years

Technician ‘C - SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship OR 3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course

Age Limit:

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) - 28 Years

Technician ‘C’ - 28 Years

Selection Process for BEL EAT and Technician Posts

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test for 150 marks:

General Aptitude : 50 marks – comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Technical Aptitude : 100 marks – consists of Technical/Professional knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective discipline.

How to Apply for for BEL EAT and Technician Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply through online mode on or before 03 February 2021.

BEL Recruitment Notification PDF

BEL Online

Application Fee: