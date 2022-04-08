BEL Recruitment 2022 for 90+ Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician, Apply @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2022 is hiring 91 Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician. Candidates can check the online application link, notification, vacancy and other details.

BEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company, requires Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT) and Technician ‘C’for its Bengaluru Complex. The employees will be on a permanent basis.

Freshers engineers can apply for this recruitment drive on or before the last date. However, for the post of Technician, ITI candidates are eligible.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 20 April 2022

BEL Vacancy Details

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT)

Electronics & Communication - 17

Mechanical - 33

Electrical - 16

Technician ‘C’

Electronic Mechanic - 6

Fitter -11

Electrical - 4

Miller- 2

Electro Plater - 2

BEL Engineer Salary:

Engineering Assistant Trainee (EAT):

Stipend - Rs. 10,000/-pm under training

After training - Rs. 24,500 – 3% – Rs. 90,000/- + admissible allowances CTC: Rs. 6.77 Lakhs (approx.)

Technician ‘C’:

Rs. 21,500/- – 3% – Rs. 82,000/- + admissible allowances CTC: Rs. 5.94 lakhs (approx.)

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification

EAT - 3 years Diploma in Engineering from a recognized Institution with 60% marks (50% marks for SC/ST/PWD).

Technician ‘C’ - SSLC + ITI + one year apprenticeship OR SSLC+3 years National Apprenticeship Certificate Course with 60% marks (50% marks for SC/ST/PWD).

Age Limit:

EAT - 28 years

Technician ‘C’ - 28 years

Selection Process for BEL Recruitment 2022

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test for 150 marks consisting of:

Part I : General Aptitude : 50 marks – comprises of general mental ability and aptitude to logical reasoning, analytical, comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II : Technical Aptitude: 100 marks – consists of Technical/Professional knowledge Test with 100 questions having specific questions from respective disciplines.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BEL and then visit ‘Careers’ Section - ‘Recruitment Advertisement’ Click on ‘Link to apply for the post’ Choose the post Register for the post Fill the application Pay Fee

Application Fee