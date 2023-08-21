BEL Recruitment 2023 for Engineer Posts, Apply Online

BEL Recruitment 2023 for 57 Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer/Officer - I. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting online applications for the Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer/Officer - ICheck Notification, Eligibility, Salary and Other Details.

BEL Recruitment 2023: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence, has invited online applications for the Trainee Engineer -I and Project Engineer/Officer - I. These positions are available in various disciplines including Electronics and Mechanical. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 26 August 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including BE/B.Tech (4 year course) in concerned disciplines with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Important Date:

The last date to apply for these posts is 26 August 2023.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy :

Trainee Engineer - 36

Project Engineer- 21

BEL Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

4 Years B.E./ B.Tech. course from recognized Institute/University in the following Engineering disciplines

BEL Recruitment 2023

Trainee Engineer - 28 years

Project Engineer- 32 years

BEL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Remuneration p.m

For TE Posts

1st year ₹30,000/- 2nd year ₹35,000/ 3rd year ₹40,000/-

For PE Posts

1st year ₹40,000/- 2nd year ₹45,000/ 3rd year ₹50,000/- 4th year ₹55,000/-

BEL Recruitment 2023 Application fee:

TE - Application fee: Rs. 177/-

PE - Application fee: Rs. 472/-

BEL Recruitment 2023: PDF

BEL Recruitment 2023 How to Apply ?

Candidates who are desirous of applying for the above posts may apply by clicking the relevant link provided against the advertisement on our official website https://bel-india.in