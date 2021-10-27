BEL Chennai Recruitment 2021 for 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts @boat-srp.com,Check Eligibility

Bharat Electronics Limited, Nandambakkam, Chennai has invited online application for the 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check details here.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited, Nandambakkam, Chennai has invited online application for the 73 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification through NATS portal on or before 10 November 2021 (25 November for applying through BEL Chennai website )

Candidates having certain education qualification including Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Important Date for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Online Application starting date : 25.10.2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal : 10.11.2021

Last date for applying BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED,

NANADAMBAKKAM, CHENNAI – 6000089: 25.11.2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list 30.11.2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: 08.12.2021 & 09.12.2021

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentices: 63

Electronics and Communication Engineering- 28

Mechanical Engineering-25

Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 05

Computer Science Engineering- 03

Civil Engineering- 02

Diploma Apprentices-10

Electronics and Communication Engineering- 05

Mechanical Engineering- 05

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices:

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline.

A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Diploma Apprentices:

A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

Selection Process:

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through NATS portal on or before 10 November 2021 (25 November for applying through BEL Chennai website). Check notification link for detail in this regards.