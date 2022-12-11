BEL Recruitment 2022-23 For 41 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts: Apply Till Dec 22

BEL has invited online application for the 41 Project/Trainee Engineer Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navaratna Company and India’s premier Professional Electronics Company has invited online application for 41 Project Engineer and Trainee Engineer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 22 December 2022.



Notification Details BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job :

Advt. No.383/PE/HR/NS1/2022-23

Important Date BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:22 December 202

Vacancy Details BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Project Engineer – I (PE-ICS): 18

Project Engineer – I(PE-ECE): 10

Project Engineer – I(PE-ECE):03

Project Engineer – I (PE-TSCS ): 06

Trainee Engineer – I (TE-TSCS): 04

Eligibility Criteria BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Engineer – I (PE-ICS): Full time B.E./B.Tech/ B Sc. Engg -4 years course

(Computer Science/ Computer Science Engg./ Computer Science & Engineering / Information technology/Information Science or any other discipline of 4 years Engg. degree along with relevant two years’ post qualification experience in software domain and 55% & above for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for

SC/ST/PwBD Candidates).

Project Engineer – I(PE-ECE): Full time B.E./B.Tech (Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics) with 55% & above for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Pass Class for SC/ST/PwBD

Candidates.

Candidates willing to apply for BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification can check the notification link for details of the eligibility criteria and others for the posts.

BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply BEL Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application in all respect through post to Sr. Dy. General Manager (HR), Naval Systems SBU, Bharat Electronics Limited, Jalahalli Post, Bangalore – 560013, Karnataka State so as to reach it on or before 22.12.2022.