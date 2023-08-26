Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Chemistry, Book Name and Author List

Chemistry Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 Chemistry here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the Chemistry board exam.

Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Chemistry along with Book and Author name
Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Chemistry along with Book and Author name

Best Reference Books for Chemistry Class 12: Having a good textbook is like having a good tutor. It resolves half of your queries and concerns related to the subject. An updated reference book follows the revised and updated syllabus, so students can cover all the topics and problems without hesitation or wasting time on deleted topics. For CBSE Class 12 students, reference books are one of the best sources to practice for their board exams by solving sample questions, previous year questions, and other topic-wise critical problems. All these are part of a good reference book.

Read: Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science

Here, we will give a few suggestions on the best reference books available on the market to cover the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus. All these reference books hold unique features that you can check out in the content below. After reading this article, you will have a clear understanding of which reference books you should purchase to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board exams in 2024.

Career Counseling

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry

 

Subject

Book Name

Author Name

Publisher Name

Chemistry

Modern ABC+ Chemistry

Dr. S.P. Jauhar

Modern Publishers

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan

Pradeep Publications

NCERT (Part I and Part II)

NCERT

NCERT

 

Modern ABC+ Chemistry for Class XII

 

Modern ABC+ Chemistry

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Chemistry easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

Features

  • Contains NCERT-based objective questions
  • Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers
  • Follow updated curriculum
  • Follow new examination pattern
  • Previous year questions with solutions
  • Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.
  • Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.
  • Available in Vol.I and Vol. II

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline

NCERT Chemistry for Class 12

NCERT Chemistry

Features

  • Available in Part I (Chapters 1-5) and Part II (Chapters 6-10)
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline



Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science

Sr. No. 

Name

Author/Publisher

1.

Concise Inorganic Chemistry

J. D. Lee

2. 

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations

R.C. Mukerjee



You can easily order these books from Amazon.

 

Also Read: 

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next