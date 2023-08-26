Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Chemistry, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Chemistry Class 12: Having a good textbook is like having a good tutor. It resolves half of your queries and concerns related to the subject. An updated reference book follows the revised and updated syllabus, so students can cover all the topics and problems without hesitation or wasting time on deleted topics. For CBSE Class 12 students, reference books are one of the best sources to practice for their board exams by solving sample questions, previous year questions, and other topic-wise critical problems. All these are part of a good reference book.
Here, we will give a few suggestions on the best reference books available on the market to cover the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus. All these reference books hold unique features that you can check out in the content below. After reading this article, you will have a clear understanding of which reference books you should purchase to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board exams in 2024.
Best Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author Name
|
Publisher Name
|
Chemistry
|
Modern ABC+ Chemistry
|
Dr. S.P. Jauhar
|
Modern Publishers
|
Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12
|
S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan
|
Pradeep Publications
|
NCERT (Part I and Part II)
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
Modern ABC+ Chemistry for Class XII
|
Modern ABC+ Chemistry
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12
|
Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
NCERT Chemistry for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science
|
Sr. No.
|
Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
1.
|
Concise Inorganic Chemistry
|
J. D. Lee
|
2.
|
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations
|
R.C. Mukerjee
You can easily order these books from Amazon.
