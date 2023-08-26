Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Chemistry, Book Name and Author List

Chemistry Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 Chemistry here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the Chemistry board exam.

Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Chemistry along with Book and Author name

Best Reference Books for Chemistry Class 12: Having a good textbook is like having a good tutor. It resolves half of your queries and concerns related to the subject. An updated reference book follows the revised and updated syllabus, so students can cover all the topics and problems without hesitation or wasting time on deleted topics. For CBSE Class 12 students, reference books are one of the best sources to practice for their board exams by solving sample questions, previous year questions, and other topic-wise critical problems. All these are part of a good reference book.

Read: Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science

Here, we will give a few suggestions on the best reference books available on the market to cover the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus. All these reference books hold unique features that you can check out in the content below. After reading this article, you will have a clear understanding of which reference books you should purchase to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board exams in 2024.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry

Subject Book Name Author Name Publisher Name Chemistry Modern ABC+ Chemistry Dr. S.P. Jauhar Modern Publishers Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12 S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan Pradeep Publications NCERT (Part I and Part II) NCERT NCERT

Modern ABC+ Chemistry for Class XII

Modern ABC+ Chemistry Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Chemistry easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12 Features Contains NCERT-based objective questions

Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers

Follow updated curriculum

Follow new examination pattern

Previous year questions with solutions

Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.

Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.

Available in Vol.I and Vol. II Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

NCERT Chemistry for Class 12

NCERT Chemistry Features Available in Part I (Chapters 1-5) and Part II (Chapters 6-10)

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline







Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science Sr. No. Name Author/Publisher 1. Concise Inorganic Chemistry J. D. Lee 2. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations R.C. Mukerjee







You can easily order these books from Amazon.

Also Read: