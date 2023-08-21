Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Science, Book Name and Author List

Science Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the science board exam.

Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Science along with Book and Author name
Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Science along with Book and Author name

Best Reference Books for Science Class 12: The science stream at the senior secondary level is difficult, and schools choose students to take science based on their Class 10 merit. Students with the highest merits are considered part of the science stream. This shows how difficult this stream is. To carry this huge responsibility, science students need to have good textbooks with them to know and understand the topics. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Math are the main science subjects, and thus we have discussed a few textbook suggestions for these four subjects.

In this article, you will find the best available reference books for Class 12 Science, which include Math, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. The textbook authors and publishers are also mentioned for 360-degree clarity. Read the unique features offered by each publication to choose the best science reference textbook for yourself.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science: Book Name and Author List

 

Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 12

Sr. No. 

Subject

Book Name

Author

Publisher

1.

Maths

Senior Secondary School Mathematics

R. S. Aggarwal

Bharti Bhawan

RD Sharma Mathematics

RD Sharma

Dhanpat Rai

Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII

J. P. Mohindru and Bharat Mohindru

MBD Group Publishers

S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII

H.K. Dass

Dr. Rama Verma

S. Chand School

NCERT (Part I and Part II)

NCERT

NCERT

2.

Physics

Concepts of Physics

H C Verma

Bharti Bhawan

Modern ABC Physics

Satish K. Gupta

Modern Publishers

New Simplified Physics

SL Arora

Dhanpat Rai

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia

Pradeep Publications

NCERT (Part I and Part II)

NCERT

NCERT

3.

Chemistry

Modern ABC+ Chemistry

Dr. S.P. Jauhar

Modern Publishers

Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan

Pradeep Publications

NCERT (Part I and Part II)

NCERT

NCERT

4.

Biology

S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey

S Chand Publishing

Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal

Modern Publishers

NCERT Biology

NCERT

NCERT

 

Reference Books for Class 12 Maths

Senior Secondary School Mathematics

R. S. Aggarwal

Features

  • Comprehensive Coverage
  • Structured Approach
  • Clear Explanations
  • Variety of Exercises
  • Step-by-Step Solutions
  • Solved Examples
  • Practice Questions
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Previous Years' Questions
  • Supplementary Material like sample papers, additional exercises, or reference material. It depends on the edition.

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline



RD Sharma Mathematics

Features

  • Comprehensive Coverage
  • Structured Approach
  • Clear Explanations
  • Variety of Exercises
  • Step-by-Step Solutions
  • Real-Life Applications
  • Objective and Subjective Questions
  • Previous Years' Questions
  • Additional Resources like concept maps, revision notes, and reference material. It depends on the edition.

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline

 

Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Mathematics easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline



S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII

Features

  • (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)
  • Available in Vol I and Vol. II
  • Follow the revised syllabus
  • Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.
  • Exercises and hints for selected questions
  • Chapter Summary' for quick revision 
  • Chapter Test at the end of each chapter

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline



NCERT Mathematics

Features

  • Available in Part I (Chapters 1-6) and Part II (Chapters 7-13)
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline



Know more about: Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Maths

 

Reference Books for Class 12 Physics



Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

Features

  • Clear explanations of complex concepts
  • Real-world examples
  • Solved problems and exercises
  • In accordance with CBSE curriculum
  • Varierty of questions with different degrees of difficulty

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline

 

Modern ABC Physics

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Physics easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline

 

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora

Features

  • Simplified Approach
  • Comprehensive Content
  • Structured Format
  • Clear Explanations
  • Illustrative Diagrams and Figures
  • Examples and Practice Problems
  • Provide solutions in a step-by-step manner
  • Include conceptual questions that require students to think critically
  • Review questions at the end of each chapter summarize key concepts 
  • Some editions of the book might include previous years' board examination questions.
  • Additional resources such as concept maps, summary tables, and reference material to enhance the learning experience.

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline

 

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

Features

  • Contains NCERT-based objective questions
  • Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers
  • Follow updated curriculum
  • Follow new examination pattern
  • Previous year questions with solutions
  • Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.
  • Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.
  • Available in Vol.I and Vol. II

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline



NCERT Physics

Features

  • Available in Part I (Chapters 1-8) and Part II (Chapters 9-14)
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline

 

Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry

 

Modern ABC+ Chemistry

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Chemistry easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline



Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12

Features

  • Contains NCERT-based objective questions
  • Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers
  • Follow updated curriculum
  • Follow new examination pattern
  • Previous year questions with solutions
  • Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.
  • Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.
  • Available in Vol.I and Vol. II

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline



NCERT Chemistry

Features

  • Available in Part I (Chapters 1-5) and Part II (Chapters 6-10)
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline

 

Reference Books for Class 12 Biology




S. Chand's Biology for Class XII

Features

  • (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)
  • Available in Vol I and Vol. II
  • Follow the revised syllabus
  • Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.
  • Exercises and hints for selected questions
  • Chapter Summary' for quick revision 
  • Chapter Test at the end of each chapter

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline



Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Biology easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline

 

NCERT Biology

Features

  • Available in single part
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline


Read: Revised NCERT Textbook PDFs

Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science

Sr. No. 

Name

Author/Publisher

1.

CBSE Biology Chapter-wise Solved Papers Class 12th

Arihant Expert

2.

CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics)

S.K.Singh

3.

Solutions of Objective Mathematics with Chapter Tests

Dhanpat Rai

4.

CBSE Examination Mathematics: 15 Sample Question Papers

Prem Kumar

5.

Concise Inorganic Chemistry

J. D. Lee

6. 

Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations

R.C. Mukerjee

 

Also Read: 

