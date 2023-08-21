Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Science, Book Name and Author List

Science Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the science board exam.

Get here list of best Reference Books for class 12 Science along with Book and Author name

Best Reference Books for Science Class 12: The science stream at the senior secondary level is difficult, and schools choose students to take science based on their Class 10 merit. Students with the highest merits are considered part of the science stream. This shows how difficult this stream is. To carry this huge responsibility, science students need to have good textbooks with them to know and understand the topics. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Math are the main science subjects, and thus we have discussed a few textbook suggestions for these four subjects.

In this article, you will find the best available reference books for Class 12 Science, which include Math, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. The textbook authors and publishers are also mentioned for 360-degree clarity. Read the unique features offered by each publication to choose the best science reference textbook for yourself.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science: Book Name and Author List

Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 12 Sr. No. Subject Book Name Author Publisher 1. Maths Senior Secondary School Mathematics R. S. Aggarwal Bharti Bhawan RD Sharma Mathematics RD Sharma Dhanpat Rai Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII J. P. Mohindru and Bharat Mohindru MBD Group Publishers S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII H.K. Dass Dr. Rama Verma S. Chand School NCERT (Part I and Part II) NCERT NCERT 2. Physics Concepts of Physics H C Verma Bharti Bhawan Modern ABC Physics Satish K. Gupta Modern Publishers New Simplified Physics SL Arora Dhanpat Rai Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12 K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia Pradeep Publications NCERT (Part I and Part II) NCERT NCERT 3. Chemistry Modern ABC+ Chemistry Dr. S.P. Jauhar Modern Publishers Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12 S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan Pradeep Publications NCERT (Part I and Part II) NCERT NCERT 4. Biology S. Chand's Biology for Class XII P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey S Chand Publishing Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12 Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal Modern Publishers NCERT Biology NCERT NCERT

Reference Books for Class 12 Maths

Senior Secondary School Mathematics R. S. Aggarwal Features Comprehensive Coverage

Structured Approach

Clear Explanations

Variety of Exercises

Step-by-Step Solutions

Solved Examples

Practice Questions

Objective Type Questions

Previous Years' Questions

Supplementary Material like sample papers, additional exercises, or reference material. It depends on the edition. Language: English Availability: Online/Offline







RD Sharma Mathematics Features Comprehensive Coverage

Structured Approach

Clear Explanations

Variety of Exercises

Step-by-Step Solutions

Real-Life Applications

Objective and Subjective Questions

Previous Years' Questions

Additional Resources like concept maps, revision notes, and reference material. It depends on the edition. Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Mathematics easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline







S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII Features (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)

Available in Vol I and Vol. II

Follow the revised syllabus

Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.

Exercises and hints for selected questions

Chapter Summary' for quick revision

Chapter Test at the end of each chapter Language: English Availability: Online/Offline







NCERT Mathematics Features Available in Part I (Chapters 1-6) and Part II (Chapters 7-13)

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline







Reference Books for Class 12 Physics







Concepts of Physics by HC Verma Features Clear explanations of complex concepts

Real-world examples

Solved problems and exercises

In accordance with CBSE curriculum

Varierty of questions with different degrees of difficulty Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Modern ABC Physics Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Physics easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora Features Simplified Approach

Comprehensive Content

Structured Format

Clear Explanations

Illustrative Diagrams and Figures

Examples and Practice Problems

Provide solutions in a step-by-step manner

Include conceptual questions that require students to think critically

Review questions at the end of each chapter summarize key concepts

Some editions of the book might include previous years' board examination questions.

Additional resources such as concept maps, summary tables, and reference material to enhance the learning experience. Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12 Features Contains NCERT-based objective questions

Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers

Follow updated curriculum

Follow new examination pattern

Previous year questions with solutions

Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.

Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.

Available in Vol.I and Vol. II Language: English Availability: Online/Offline







NCERT Physics Features Available in Part I (Chapters 1-8) and Part II (Chapters 9-14)

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry

Modern ABC+ Chemistry Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Chemistry easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline







Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12 Features Contains NCERT-based objective questions

Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers

Follow updated curriculum

Follow new examination pattern

Previous year questions with solutions

Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.

Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.

Available in Vol.I and Vol. II Language: English Availability: Online/Offline







NCERT Chemistry Features Available in Part I (Chapters 1-5) and Part II (Chapters 6-10)

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

Reference Books for Class 12 Biology









S. Chand's Biology for Class XII Features (Include NCERT Solutions and Exampler exercises)

Available in Vol I and Vol. II

Follow the revised syllabus

Solved examples for better understanding of the topics.

Exercises and hints for selected questions

Chapter Summary' for quick revision

Chapter Test at the end of each chapter Language: English Availability: Online/Offline







Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12 Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Biology easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

NCERT Biology Features Available in single part

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline



Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science Sr. No. Name Author/Publisher 1. CBSE Biology Chapter-wise Solved Papers Class 12th Arihant Expert 2. CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics) S.K.Singh 3. Solutions of Objective Mathematics with Chapter Tests Dhanpat Rai 4. CBSE Examination Mathematics: 15 Sample Question Papers Prem Kumar 5. Concise Inorganic Chemistry J. D. Lee 6. Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations R.C. Mukerjee

