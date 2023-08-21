Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Science, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Science Class 12: The science stream at the senior secondary level is difficult, and schools choose students to take science based on their Class 10 merit. Students with the highest merits are considered part of the science stream. This shows how difficult this stream is. To carry this huge responsibility, science students need to have good textbooks with them to know and understand the topics. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Math are the main science subjects, and thus we have discussed a few textbook suggestions for these four subjects.
In this article, you will find the best available reference books for Class 12 Science, which include Math, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. The textbook authors and publishers are also mentioned for 360-degree clarity. Read the unique features offered by each publication to choose the best science reference textbook for yourself.
Best Reference Books for Class 12 Science: Book Name and Author List
|
Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 12
|
Sr. No.
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Publisher
|
1.
|
Maths
|
Senior Secondary School Mathematics
|
R. S. Aggarwal
|
Bharti Bhawan
|
RD Sharma Mathematics
|
RD Sharma
|
Dhanpat Rai
|
Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII
|
J. P. Mohindru and Bharat Mohindru
|
MBD Group Publishers
|
S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII
|
H.K. Dass
Dr. Rama Verma
|
S. Chand School
|
NCERT (Part I and Part II)
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
|
2.
|
Physics
|
Concepts of Physics
|
H C Verma
|
Bharti Bhawan
|
Modern ABC Physics
|
Satish K. Gupta
|
Modern Publishers
|
New Simplified Physics
|
SL Arora
|
Dhanpat Rai
|
Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12
|
K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia
|
Pradeep Publications
|
NCERT (Part I and Part II)
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
|
3.
|
Chemistry
|
Modern ABC+ Chemistry
|
Dr. S.P. Jauhar
|
Modern Publishers
|
Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12
|
S.C. Kherpal, and S.N. Dhawan
|
Pradeep Publications
|
NCERT (Part I and Part II)
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
|
4.
|
Biology
|
S. Chand's Biology for Class XII
|
P.S. Verma, B.P. Pandey
|
S Chand Publishing
|
Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12
|
Dr. B.B. Arora, and Dr. A.K. Sabharwal
|
Modern Publishers
|
NCERT Biology
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
Reference Books for Class 12 Maths
|
Senior Secondary School Mathematics
R. S. Aggarwal
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
RD Sharma Mathematics
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
Modern ABC Plus of Mathematics for Class XII
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
S Chand’s Mathematics for Class XII
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
NCERT Mathematics
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Know more about: Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Maths
Reference Books for Class 12 Physics
|
Concepts of Physics by HC Verma
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
Modern ABC Physics
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
New Simplified Physics by SL Arora
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
NCERT Physics
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Reference Books for Class 12 Chemistry
|
Modern ABC+ Chemistry
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
Pradeep's New Course Chemistry for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
NCERT Chemistry
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Reference Books for Class 12 Biology
|
S. Chand's Biology for Class XII
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
Modern's ABC+ of Biology Class-12
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
|
NCERT Biology
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Read: Revised NCERT Textbook PDFs
|
Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science
|
Sr. No.
|
Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
1.
|
CBSE Biology Chapter-wise Solved Papers Class 12th
|
Arihant Expert
|
2.
|
CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics)
|
S.K.Singh
|
3.
|
Solutions of Objective Mathematics with Chapter Tests
|
Dhanpat Rai
|
4.
|
CBSE Examination Mathematics: 15 Sample Question Papers
|
Prem Kumar
|
5.
|
Concise Inorganic Chemistry
|
J. D. Lee
|
6.
|
Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations
|
R.C. Mukerjee
Also Read: