Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Maths

Maths Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top 5 maths reference books for Class 12 here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the maths board exam.

Best Reference Books for Maths Class 12: The board exams are necessary to clear for all students if they wish to graduate school in India. The Class 12 board exams are the final test in a student’s school life, and they spend an entire year studying for them. Mathematics is among the most difficult subjects in class 12 and is essential to master for science and commerce students.

The maths final exam is also scary for many students because its duration is three hours and the total marks are 80, unlike most other subjects where the theory paper comprises 70 marks and the rest 30 are for practicals. Lengthy and tricky are terms we hear every year associated with the mathematics class 12 paper. But if you’ve chosen it, you have to ace it.

The competitive exams for engineering, defence and statistics also have a high-level maths section that requires comprehensive knowledge of the subject and is often beyond the scope of the prescribed NCERT books. As such, students resort to other reference books from authors like RD Sharma and RS Aggarwal. These can help you get better practice, learn easier ways of solving problems and prepare for engineering exams. Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the list of best maths reference books for Class 12 students.

Best Maths Books for Class 12

Mathematics for Class XII RD Sharma CBSE Examination Mathematics: 15 Sample Question Papers Prem Kumar CBSE Chapter-wise Solutions – Mathematics Hemant Malhotra Problems Plus In IIT Mathematics A Das Gupta NCERT Exemplar Problems NCERT Senior Secondary School Math 12 R. S. Aggarwal I.I.T. Mathematics M.L. Khanna CBSE U Like Class 12 Mathematics Sample Papers with solutions Best Book Publishing House

1. RD Sharma Mathematics for Class XII

Detailed and comprehensive structure

Easy to understand theory section

New illustrative examples & alternative solutions

Level-wise Categorization of exercises and examples

Extensive portion of Questions including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Fill in the Blank Type Questions (FBQs), Very Short Answer Type Questions (VSAQs), Case Study Based Questions (CSBQ)s, Activities—

All NCERT Problems Solutions

2. Senior Secondary School Math 12 RS Aggarwal

Written in a simple and concise manner

Well-presented and easy to read

Numerous examples and exercises

Extra attention to important topics

Best possible and simplest solutions to problems

Extensive detailing and different types of questions

3. Mathematics for IIT-JEE by ML Khanna

Targeted towards JEE entrance exams

Shortcuts and quick approach to solve problems

500+ examples, 3000+ practice questions and 20 videos

Illustrations and in-depth solutions

Alternative methods of solving questions

Solved previous year questions

4. NCERT Exemplar

The NCERT Exemplar Problems for class 12 is a practice book that comprises advanced-level questions that aren’t asked in the board exams but can benefit high-achieving students. Studying from Class 12 math exemplar can exponentially increase your conceptual understanding and improve your performance in the board exams. These questions can also help in your higher studies preparation and are particularly helpful for overachievers.

5. U-Like CBSE Chapterwise Question Bank Mathematics Class XII

The U-Like question bank is the leading resource for practising for the class 12 board exams. The book is specifically designed for CBSE Class 12 math finalexam and consists of previous year question papers, model test papers, multiple sample papers and hundreds of easy, difficult and advanced-level questions. If you’re done with your learning phase, then you should pick up U-Like question bank for practice and revision.

