Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Physics, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Physics Class 12: When we talk about an ideal book to cover the syllabus of a subject, there cannot be a single choice. Thus, students need to study different books to gain more knowledge. The reason behind this is the diversification of the question paper. The experts refer to NCERT to design almost 60–70 percent of question papers, and for the rest, they follow other reference books. You should be aware of different reference books that you can purchase or download to get ready for your final exams. CBSE Class 12 Science students who study subjects like physics and mathematics need textbooks with ample sample questions and solutions, which they can practice daily to sharpen their concepts. Check out the Best Reference Books for Class 12 Math.

If we talk about physics, there are multiple publishers who provide physics textbooks, refreshers, and sample papers. Well, it is not that every book will provide something completely different; it is just their format and presentation that attract students. Students can check out these books and compare what they offer, which is unique for them. Check out the list below and see which book will suit you best to help you in your Class 12 Physics Board Exams in 2024.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Physics

Subject

Book Name

Author Name

Publisher Name

Physics

Concepts of Physics

H. C. Verma

Bharti Bhawan

Modern ABC Physics

Satish K. Gupta

Modern Publishers

New Simplified Physics

S.L. Arora

Dhanpat Rai

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia

Pradeep Publications

NCERT (Part I and Part II)

NCERT

NCERT

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma for Class 12

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

Features

  • Clear explanations of complex concepts
  • Real-world examples
  • Solved problems and exercises
  • In accordance with CBSE curriculum
  • Variety of questions with different degrees of difficulty

Language: English

Availability: Online/Offline

Modern ABC Physics for Class 12

Modern ABC Physics

Features

  • Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Physics easily.
  • Follow the new CBSE curriculum
  • Objective Type Questions
  • Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions
  • Solved examples and unsolved problems
  • Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)
  • Includes Case Study based Questions
  • HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.
  • Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated.

Language:

English/Hindi

Availability:

Online/Offline

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora for Class XII

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora

Features

  • Simplified Approach
  • Comprehensive Content
  • Structured Format
  • Clear Explanations
  • Illustrative Diagrams and Figures
  • Examples and Practice Problems
  • Provide solutions in a step-by-step manner
  • Include conceptual questions that require students to think critically
  • Review questions at the end of each chapter summarize key concepts 
  • Some editions of the book might include previous years' board examination questions.
  • Additional resources such as concept maps, summary tables, and reference material to enhance the learning experience.

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

Features

  • Contains NCERT-based objective questions
  • Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers
  • Follow updated curriculum
  • Follow new examination pattern
  • Previous year questions with solutions
  • Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.
  • Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.
  • Available in Vol.I and Vol. II

Language:

English

Availability:

Online/Offline

NCERT Physics for Class 12

NCERT Physics

Features

  • Available in Part I (Chapters 1-8) and Part II (Chapters 9-14)
  • Structured Content
  • Clear Explanation
  • Diagrams and Illustrations
  • Real-Life Examples
  • In-text Questions
  • Exemplar Problems
  • Activities and Projects
  • Solutions
  • Practical Experiments
  • Review and Summary
  • Aligned with Curriculum
  • Focus on Critical Thinking

Language: English/Hindi

Availability: Online/Offline



Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science

Sr. No. 

Name

Author/Publisher

1.

CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics)

S.K. Singh

2. 

CBSE Chapter-wise Solutions – Physics

Singh S

 

You can easily order these books from Amazon.

 

