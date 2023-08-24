Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Physics, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Physics Class 12: When we talk about an ideal book to cover the syllabus of a subject, there cannot be a single choice. Thus, students need to study different books to gain more knowledge. The reason behind this is the diversification of the question paper. The experts refer to NCERT to design almost 60–70 percent of question papers, and for the rest, they follow other reference books. You should be aware of different reference books that you can purchase or download to get ready for your final exams. CBSE Class 12 Science students who study subjects like physics and mathematics need textbooks with ample sample questions and solutions, which they can practice daily to sharpen their concepts. Check out the Best Reference Books for Class 12 Math.
If we talk about physics, there are multiple publishers who provide physics textbooks, refreshers, and sample papers. Well, it is not that every book will provide something completely different; it is just their format and presentation that attract students. Students can check out these books and compare what they offer, which is unique for them. Check out the list below and see which book will suit you best to help you in your Class 12 Physics Board Exams in 2024.
Best Reference Books for Class 12 Physics
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author Name
|
Publisher Name
|
Physics
|
Concepts of Physics
|
H. C. Verma
|
Bharti Bhawan
|
Modern ABC Physics
|
Satish K. Gupta
|
Modern Publishers
|
New Simplified Physics
|
S.L. Arora
|
Dhanpat Rai
|
Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12
|
K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia
|
Pradeep Publications
|
NCERT (Part I and Part II)
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
Concepts of Physics by HC Verma for Class 12
|
Concepts of Physics by HC Verma
|
Features
|
Language: English
|
Availability: Online/Offline
Modern ABC Physics for Class 12
|
Modern ABC Physics
|
Features
|
Language:
English/Hindi
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
New Simplified Physics by SL Arora for Class XII
|
New Simplified Physics by SL Arora
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12
|
Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language:
English
|
Availability:
Online/Offline
NCERT Physics for Class 12
|
Features
|
Language: English/Hindi
|
Availability: Online/Offline
|
Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science
|
Sr. No.
|
Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
1.
|
CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics)
|
S.K. Singh
|
2.
|
CBSE Chapter-wise Solutions – Physics
|
Singh S
You can easily order these books from Amazon.
