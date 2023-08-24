Best Reference Books for Class 12 for Physics, Book Name and Author List

Physics Reference Books for Class 12th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 12 Physics here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the Physics board exam.

Best Reference Books for Physics Class 12: When we talk about an ideal book to cover the syllabus of a subject, there cannot be a single choice. Thus, students need to study different books to gain more knowledge. The reason behind this is the diversification of the question paper. The experts refer to NCERT to design almost 60–70 percent of question papers, and for the rest, they follow other reference books. You should be aware of different reference books that you can purchase or download to get ready for your final exams. CBSE Class 12 Science students who study subjects like physics and mathematics need textbooks with ample sample questions and solutions, which they can practice daily to sharpen their concepts. Check out the Best Reference Books for Class 12 Math.

If we talk about physics, there are multiple publishers who provide physics textbooks, refreshers, and sample papers. Well, it is not that every book will provide something completely different; it is just their format and presentation that attract students. Students can check out these books and compare what they offer, which is unique for them. Check out the list below and see which book will suit you best to help you in your Class 12 Physics Board Exams in 2024.

Best Reference Books for Class 12 Physics

Subject Book Name Author Name Publisher Name Physics Concepts of Physics H. C. Verma Bharti Bhawan Modern ABC Physics Satish K. Gupta Modern Publishers New Simplified Physics S.L. Arora Dhanpat Rai Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12 K.L. Gomber and K.L. Gogia Pradeep Publications NCERT (Part I and Part II) NCERT NCERT

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma for Class 12

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma Features Clear explanations of complex concepts

Real-world examples

Solved problems and exercises

In accordance with CBSE curriculum

Variety of questions with different degrees of difficulty Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Modern ABC Physics for Class 12

Modern ABC Physics Features Designed to teach students the basic concepts, methods, and logic of Physics easily.

Follow the new CBSE curriculum

Objective Type Questions

Fill in the Blanks and Very Short Answer Type Questions

Solved examples and unsolved problems

Division of exercise into Short Answer Type Questions', 'Long Answer Type Questions (l)' and 'Long Answer Type Questions (Il)

Includes Case Study based Questions

HOTS (Higher Order Thinking Skills) questions based on analytical skills.

Questions from different boards of the country have also been incorporated. Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora for Class XII

New Simplified Physics by SL Arora Features Simplified Approach

Comprehensive Content

Structured Format

Clear Explanations

Illustrative Diagrams and Figures

Examples and Practice Problems

Provide solutions in a step-by-step manner

Include conceptual questions that require students to think critically

Review questions at the end of each chapter summarize key concepts

Some editions of the book might include previous years' board examination questions.

Additional resources such as concept maps, summary tables, and reference material to enhance the learning experience. Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12

Pradeep's Fundamental Physics for Class 12 Features Contains NCERT-based objective questions

Conceptual, very short, short, and long questions with answers

Follow updated curriculum

Follow new examination pattern

Previous year questions with solutions

Use ideas and concepts from class 11 to understand and solve the class 12 problems.

Separates points into essential ideas and elaborates on them.

Available in Vol.I and Vol. II Language: English Availability: Online/Offline

NCERT Physics for Class 12

NCERT Physics Features Available in Part I (Chapters 1-8) and Part II (Chapters 9-14)

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking Language: English/Hindi Availability: Online/Offline







Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 12 Science Sr. No. Name Author/Publisher 1. CBSE Chapter wise Solved Papers (Physics) S.K. Singh 2. CBSE Chapter-wise Solutions – Physics Singh S

