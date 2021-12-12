BFUHS Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor, Tutor and Other Posts @bfuhs.ac.in, Check Eligibility

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited application for the 32 posts of Assistant Professor and others. Check Eligibility and other details here.

BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has invited application for the 32 posts of Assistant Professor, Tutor and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 24 December 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduation, have an experience of teaching for a minimum period of three years as Senior Resident or Registrar or Lecturer or Demonstrator or Tutor with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for BFUHS Recruitment 2021:

Advt. No.17/2021

Important Date for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 December 2021

Vacancy Details for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Assistant Professor (Radiology)-02

Tutor/Demonstrator (Nursing)-30

Eligibility Criteria for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor (Radiology)-From amongst the candidates who, after completion of Post Graduation, have an experience of teaching for a minimum period of three years as Senior Resident or Registrar or Lecturer or Demonstrator or Tutor or equivalent or higher teaching faculty posts in the concerned specialty in a recognized Medical College.

The candidates who have done super-speciality (DM/M.Ch) in concerned specialty shall be directly eligible for post Assistant Professor. The Candidate who has done DNB, which fulfills the equivalence criteria of National Medical Commission for MD/MS/DM/M.Ch shall be considered as meeting the post graduation qualification.

Basic Qualification for posts of medical faculty-

Minimum Qualification

Radio-diagnosis- M.D.(Radio-Diagnosis)/ M.D.(Radiology) / M.S. (Radiology)



Tutor/Demonstrator (Nursing)-M.Sc(Nursing ) in the concerned speciality

Applicant must have passed Punjabi or its equivalent upto Matric level.

How to Apply for BFUHS Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode on or before 24 December 2021.