Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Technical Assistant Post

Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020: Bharathidasan University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 May 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of application submission: 4 May 2020

Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant - 1 Post

Bharathidasan University Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding M.Sc., in Marine Science/ Marine Biology/ Marine Biotechnology/ Coastal Aquaculture/ Ocean Science & Technology/ Zoology/ Animal Biotechnology/ Fisheries Science.

Bharathidasan University Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 9720 Per Month

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the santhanamcopepod@gmail.com on or before 04 May 2020.

