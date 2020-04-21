Study at Home
Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Technical Assistant Post

Bharathidasan University Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification is out. Check details here.

Apr 21, 2020 20:00 IST
Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020: Bharathidasan University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 May 2020.

 Important Dates

  •  Last date of application submission: 4 May 2020

 Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  •  Technical Assistant - 1 Post

 Bharathidasan University Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding M.Sc., in Marine Science/ Marine Biology/ Marine Biotechnology/ Coastal Aquaculture/ Ocean Science & Technology/ Zoology/ Animal Biotechnology/ Fisheries Science. 

Bharathidasan University Technical Assistant Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 9720 Per Month

 Download Official Notification PDF Here

Bharathidasan University Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the  santhanamcopepod@gmail.com on or before 04 May 2020.

