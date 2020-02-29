NIC Recruitment 2020: 495 Vacancies for Scientist B and Scientific/Technical Assistant A Posts

NIC Recruitment 2020: National Informatics Centre (NIC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist B and Scientist Technical Assistant A. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 March 2020.

Advt: NIELIT/NIC/2020/1

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application for NIC Recruitment 2020: 26 February 2020

Last date for submission of application for NIC Recruitment 2020: 26 March 2020

National Informatics Centre NIC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist B – 288 Posts

Scientific/Technical Assistant A – 207 Posts

National Informatics Centre NIC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist B – B.E/ B.Tech/DOEACC B-level OR AMIE/GIETE OR MSc OR MCA OR ME/M.Tech OR M.Phil in Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Computer Sciences, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyberlaw, Electronics and Instrumentation.

Scientific/Technical Assistant A – B.E/B.Tech/M.Sc./MS/MCA Electronics, Electronics and Communication Electronics & Telecommunications Computer Sciences, Computer and Networking Security, Software System, Information Technology, Informatics.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



National Informatics Centre NIC Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for National Informatics Centre NIC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 26 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification link for details.

